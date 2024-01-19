Tia Mowry Says She’s Only Had One Boyfriend

Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images

Tia Mowry, 45, has been putting herself out there and sharing her truth since she divorced her husband Cory Hardrict last year. She filed in October 2022 to end the marriage and things were finalized in April 2023. This week, she revealed something interesting with fans about her dating history.

“Another fun fact…I’ve only had one boyfriend in my entire life…” she wrote on a TikTok video of her posing in the mirror in a red blazer and jeans.

Some commenters online empathized with Mowry, while others criticized her for leaving her marriage. A common rhetoric from social media users has been that the mom is oversharing the details of her single life and doing “too much.” Whatever that means. However, some think the things she chooses to share make sense considering she’s only been in a relationship with one person.

A few days prior to the TikTok post, the Sister Sister actress shared how a recent trip to Thailand “served as a healing journey.”

“At times, I find myself caught up in the whirlwind of life, especially when juggling responsibilities and caring for my children,” she wrote in a caption under an image of herself posing in a red one-piece bikini.

She continued, “The constant pursuit of life’s markers of success have definitely affected me, making me truly appreciate the opportunity to hit pause during my time in Thailand. I immersed myself in self-reflection, connected with nature, embraced a new culture, and cherished moments with my family. Sharing this experience and journey with my kids held special significance for me, as I aspire for them to maintain a perpetual curiosity about the world and nurture an explorative spirit.”

The children in question are Cairo, 5 and Cree, 12 from her marriage to Hardrict.

The caption concluded, “This trip served as a healing journey, allowing me to realign my priorities and delve into my fundamental purpose. The blessing of being able to do this soul-searching amidst the beauty of Thailand is something I hold dear, but I am committed to incorporating these practices of slowing down into my everyday life 💕”

Hardrict and Mowry split due to “irreconcilable differences,” but the actress still considered the marriage a “success” despite its ending. In interviews she alluded to needing to prioritize her own needs. On the Today show last year, Mowry went into detail about how she knew it was time to move on.

“I knew when I really started to focus on my happiness,” she said at the time. “I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness, making sure that everybody else is OK — meaning our children, our friends, our family — but at the end of the day, it’s about self-love.”