Tia Mowry Is On The Dating Scene For The First Time Ever And She’s ‘Terrified’

Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Tia Mowry is officially divorced and ready to jump into the dating streets — for the most part. The actress shared a video with a lengthy caption about going on her first date ever considering her ex-husband, Cory Hardrict, was her first experience in everything concerning love and relationships.

“Fun Fact: I’ve never been on the dating scene my entire life 😬 So when I tell you I’m nervous and terrified of doing this whole dating thing, I mean it 😭,” said Mowry. “Though I’m in my 40’s, I feel so inexperienced! And while it would be easy to just throw in the towel and avoid the potential for awkwardness and hurt, I know God’s got me! So if you’re feeling apprehensive about new experiences, just know you got this, and we’re in this together!”

While Mowry, 45, did have some support in the comment section, many others warned her about how wretched the dating pool is currently.

A commenter said, “sis, dating will have you going back to that man,” while another stated, “Gurl just take more time for you. It’s ghetto out here.”

Mowry has officially been divorced since April after being married to actor Hardrict for 14 years. She has been open about her journey since announcing they were going their separate ways in October 2022. She’s shared her reasons for filing and how it has impacted her kids in multiple interviews.

The former couple had what seemed to be an amicable divorce and also outlined terms and conditions for when new partners could meet their kids in the divorce agreement. They share two children together—son Cree, 12, and daughter Cairo, 5.

“Absent agreement to the contrary, each party is restrained from introducing the minor children to a new romantic partner until that party has been in an exclusive relationship with the romantic partner for at least six months,” the divorce documents read.

“Each party is further restrained from permitting his or her new romantic partner from spending overnights when the minor children are with that custodial parent during the first six months of the exclusive relationship,” the file continued.

The mother of two also recently shared that making the decision to get a divorce wasn’t only for her well-being.

“A part of my decision was also for them,” Mowry said in a cover story for HelloBeautiful. “For them seeing their mother walk in truth, I feel like it’s a great lesson for them because it was not an easy decision.”

It’s never too late to start over and find love, so we hope Mowry obtains what she’s looking for!