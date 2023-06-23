Tia Mowry, Cory Hardrict Set Terms On When Their Kids Can Be Introduced To Future Romantic Partners

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Tia Mowry, 44, and Cory Hardrict 43, have officially been single since their divorce was finalized in April. Though it’s not new news, details of their agreements in order to amicably go their separate way have come to light. One of the most interesting agreements includes how soon they can introduce romantic partners to their two children, Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4.

“Absent agreement to the contrary, each party is restrained from introducing the minor children to a new romantic partner until that party has been in an exclusive relationship with the romantic partner for at least six months,” the divorce documents, obtained by PEOPLE, read.

“Each party is further restrained from permitting his or her new romantic partner from spending overnights when the minor children are with that custodial parent during the first six months of the exclusive relationship,” the file continues. “The parties agree that the restraints set forth in this paragraph are in the best interest of the children.”

In terms of who has the kids, the former couple will be doing joint custody, which is often a more stable arrangement for the kids so they get adequate time with both parents. The former Sister, Sister star will also be keeping their $4.3 million dollar family home. Also important to note, Mowry and Hardrict had a premarital agreement that stated that spousal support wouldn’t be an option in the event they divorced and that is being upheld.

This is definitely one of the faster and more amicable celebrity divorces we’ve seen in recent times. Considering they were married for 14 years, it’s encouraging to see them move on peacefully.

The Game alum announced she was getting divorced in October via a transparent post with her Instagram followers.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” she wrote. “These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children.”

The mother of two continued, “I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

She later went on to talk about how she knew her marriage was over during a visit to the Today show with Hoda and Jenna and it was apparently when she began focusing more on her own happiness.

“I feel like women; we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness, ensuring that everybody else is OK — meaning our children, our friends, our family,” she said to the hosts.

“But at the end of the day, it’s about self-love. When you start to really work on yourself, love yourself, know your value and know your worth, then all of a sudden, there’s this awakening. And it’s not easy. It’s a hard journey, but at the end of the day, I feel like it is so, so worth it.”