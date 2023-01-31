Tia Mowry Enlists The Help Of Her Children To Debut New Hair Care Line, 4UByTia

Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images

It’s actress and entrepreneur Tia Mowry’s turn to venture into the hair care space with the launch of 4UByTia, a science-based and sustainable natural hair care line dedicated to leveling up your curls. The launch of 4UByTia makes sense, given Mowry has been a known and respected naturalista since the ’90s, revered for her curls since her Sister, Sister days.

4UbyTia is sold in over 2,800 Walmart retail stores in the U.S., on Walmart.com, and 4UbyTia.com, as Mowry officially launched the company in January. “4UbyTia elevates natural hair care with high performance products that are efficacious, safe, and better for people and the planet,” said Mowry.

She continued, “Family, wellness, and inclusivity are important to me, and 4UbyTia promotes all of these values. Everyone should have access to leading hair care products formulated with ingredients they can pronounce. Through this collaboration with Walmart and Amyris, we are giving consumers better choices and products that are straightforward, easy to use, and developed with health and sustainability in mind.”

On January 30, Mowry took a family approach to market her new business by enlisting the help of her two little ones, son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4, to demo the 4UByTia products on their hair via an Instagram Reel. She captioned the post, “Celebrate your natural hair with @4ubytia! I’m SO excited to announce the launch of @4ubytia by Tia: a hair care line designed to take the guesswork out of textured hair. We developed this collection to help empower YOU to make your natural hair journey truly your own.”

She continued, “#4UByTia is not only a brand, but a place to share our own individual hair care experiences. So, let us know about your hair care journey! Let us know what you’ve learned along the way. Be sure to tag both myself and @4ubytia.”

She shares Cree and Cairo with estranged husband Cory Hardrict. The two were married in 2008 and announced in October 2022 that they were calling it quits after 14 years of marriage. Nevertheless, they have maintained an amicable friendship to co-parent their kids.

Within her Instagram video, Mowry encourages her audience and future customers to share takeaways from their hair care journeys, emphasizing the power of community when it comes to hair. She created 4UByTia with inclusivity in mind to ease the mundanities of wash day and to have a line of products that reflect the diversity of hair textures, including the curls of her children.

“I take pride in this is a formula that works for hair textures ranging from 2A to 4C,” she told PEOPLE. “It was important for me to simplify my hair care routine or just the routine in general regarding curly hair. I have three different textures in this house. My daughter has a different hair texture than I do, and so does my son.”

She continued, “But growing with curly hair, the routine has always been so incredibly overwhelming. You would have eight different hair care products for all of the different individuals within the household, and I wanted to simplify that. It was really important for me to create a formula that works on all hair textures.”