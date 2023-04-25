Tia Mowry Is Officially Divorced 

Stewart Cook/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

Tia Mowry, 44, and Cory Hardrict, 43, announced they were calling it quits on their marriage six months ago and it looks like it’s officially a done deal. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the couple “entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support.”

As per the terms of their divorce, it looks like Mowry and Hardrict will have joint custody, which the Sister, Sister actress requested in her October filing. The former couple share two children together, Cree who is 11, and Cairo who is four. Mowry also asked that their premarital agreement, which prohibited spousal support, be upheld.

The divorce announcement came as a surprise to social media users since they were married for 14 years (at the time) and seemed to be going strong. They dated for six years before getting engaged in 2006 and jumping the broom in 2008.

Shortly after news of her filing for divorce went public, on social media, Mowry issued a statement.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness,” she wrote. “We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

They have managed to maintain a positive co-parenting relationship based on what’s been shared online, celebrating Christmas together as a family.

When asked how she was doing after the end of her marriage, Mowry told Entertainment Tonight she was grateful for all of the well-wishes she received from the public.

“I have to be honest with you, I am so overwhelmed by the love and support I’ve received,” she said. “I’m so grateful of the community and the fans that I have.”

She continued, “I’m all about inspiring and encouraging, and the DMs that I’ve gotten from so many women who are going through the same thing… it has just been [amazing],” she added. “I feel so blessed.”

In terms of why The Game actress decided to leave her marriage, she said the defining moment was when she began focusing on her own happiness. The mom of two added that women tend to focus on everyone else’s happiness first.

“But at the end of the day, it’s about self-love. When you start to really work on yourself, love yourself, know your value and know your worth, then all of a sudden, there’s this awakening. And it’s not easy,” she said. “It’s a hard journey, but at the end of the day, I feel like it is so, so worth it.”