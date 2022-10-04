Tia Mowry Files For Divorce From Cory Hardrict After 14 Years Of Marriage; A Timeline Of Their Relationship

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict are calling it quits.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, she filed papers on Tuesday (Oct. 4) in Los Angeles, citing the reason for their split as “irreconcilable differences.”

The actress is asking for joint physical and legal custody of the couple’s two children, Cree and Cairo. She’s also asking that any attempts at the court granting spousal support to either party be shut down, as they had a prenup in place.

She hinted that a big change was coming in her Instagram Stories on Tuesday morning, sharing the Vex King quote, “Letting go can be painful. But, it won’t hurt as much as holding on to an illusion.”

She would go on to speak directly with fans about their split, doing so in an Instagram post of the two together after news broke.

We’re quite sad to see these two call it quits after 14 years. Take a look back at their story and how they found themselves at this point through a timeline below.