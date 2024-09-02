Tia Mowry Enjoyed A Getaway With Friends At Sandals Dunn’s River In Jamaica

John Parra/Getty Images for Sandals Resorts

Right before the Labor Day holiday signaled that summer is about to come to an end, actress Tia Mowry took one more fabulous trip to mark the season, and this one she enjoyed with friends and her cousin Jerome Wiggins.

The former Sister, Sister, The Game, and Family Reunion actress spent some time at Sandals Dunn’s River in Jamaica with close friends. She had butler service in her accommodations, and outside of them, she enjoyed some delicious local fare at eateries outside of the resort.

In addition, her circle had a private beachside dinner with dishes including lobster thermidor and coffee-rubbed pink tenderloin. As a popular foodie, we know Mowry probably couldn’t get enough of the good eating.

And outside of food, she enjoyed the beach, as well as a private boat ride and the chance to snorkel in the Caribbean waters surrounding Sandals. And now that she’s a certified content queen, you know she captured some fun footage for social media.

This trip may have been celebratory. In case you missed it, Mowry is returning to television, this time for a show about her life post-divorce called Tia Mowry: My Next Act, which she’s executive producing.

“I am excited to share more about myself, both personally and professionally. Having been in the public eye for most my life, things often get misinterpreted, or people get misled. I am excited to pull back the curtain on this next chapter of my life,” she said in a statement. This is not her first reality show. She starred in the show Tia & Tamera with twin Tamera Mowry-Housley from 2011 to 2013.

And while we’ve seen Mowry take solo trips and now hang out with her close circle, she loves a good getaway with her children. She took a “healing” trip with her babies to Thailand that left her feeling very grateful in January.

“This trip was a moment of peace, healing, and growth. I feel like I have learned so much about who I am and who I want to be. As women, we’re taught to be selfless, but I have been unpacking this concept and realize that we will never truly feel whole when we aim to be less of ourselves,” she wrote. “Despite the challenges of the past few years, I am immensely grateful to my support system, my community, my people for steadfastly standing by me. They’ve played a a huge role in my journey. To all my community, thank you – I love you dearly!”

While that was all about woosah moments following her 2022 divorce, Jamaica was about turning up. What better way to celebrate a new show, a new chapter, and a new season?