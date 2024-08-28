5 Creative Ways To Spend Your Labor Day Weekend

Getty

We love a long and restful weekend!

Although Labor Day weekend traditionally marks the unofficial end of summer in the United States, the holiday was created for Americans to observe the first Monday in September and celebrate the workers in the United States’ social and economic achievements.

The holiday is rooted in the late nineteenth century when labor activists pushed for a federal day off to recognize workers’ contributions to America’s strength, prosperity, and well-being. Many Americans leverage the holiday to improve their mental health and wellness and spend quality time with loved ones and family members. While I typically love to spend the holiday catching up on my rest, chores, and favorite television shows, I do think it’s essential to be able to switch up your habits and consider trying something new, like getting outside and soaking up nature.

Below are five creative things you can do for the upcoming holiday, solo or with loved ones.

Take a road trip: The three-day weekend is the perfect time to drive somewhere new. Have you been curious about the surrounding cities near your home? Drive there to explore. Or are you interested in going to a vineyard to do some wine tasting? Take some time to go on a long trip and discover new destinations and activities.

Get out and enjoy nature: So often, we’re cooped up in our homes and apartments, unable to breathe the fresh air or take in the beauty around us. Instead of binge-watching your favorite television shows or movies, get outside and explore some beautiful nature.

Go on a bike ride: It’s always beneficial for your mental health and body to exercise! But instead of going to your local gym or the one in your apartment, think of doing a nice bike ride around your city.

Enjoy the beach: There’s nothing better than a beach day with your girlfriends! Grab your girls, pack a lunch, bring the wine, and enjoy the sun at the beach. The beach, fresh air, and beautiful water will bring good times.

Explore Labor Day events in your city: If you’re in a major city, you’ll likely come across fun events, even if many businesses are closed. There will surely be fun events to help celebrate the end of the summer, like movie screenings and music festivals.