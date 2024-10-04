DDG And Halle Bailey Split Less Than A Year After Having Their First Child

Getty

YouTuber DDG, also known as Darryl Dwayne Grandberry Jr., took to social media to announce that he and Halle Bailey have decided to split. This comes less than a year after the actress announced the birth of their son, Halo.

“After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways,” the content creator shared on his Instagram Story. “The decision was not easy, but we believe it’s the best path forward for both of us. I cherish the time we’ve spent together and the love we shared.”

The former couple first had the internet guessing whether they were dating in January 2022. Two months later they made a hard launch of their relationship on the internet.

“Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true,” the 26-year-old continued. “We are still best friends and adore each other. As we focus on our individual journeys and our roles as co-parents, we cherish the bond we’ve built and the beautiful moments we’ve shared.”

He concluded: “As we navigate this transition, we ask for your understanding and support.”

The breakup came as a shock to fans since from the outside in, the two seemed to be in a good place raising their son together. There also haven’t been visible signs that the relationship was fractured. That said, the couple has experienced bumps in the road in the past, which includes Rubi Rose publicly alluding that the rapper was cheating back in February 2023. However, the former item were able to move past that at the time.

In May 2023, The Little Mermaid actress, 24, opened up about her relationship with DDG during an interview with PEOPLE.

“The best thing about young love is that you’re able to continue to find yourself through this journey of loving somebody else,” Bailey told the outlet at the time. “I feel like things change when love gets more involved in your life.”

In the past, the rapper also had good things to say about their relationship and the future of it. Just in April, the I’m Geekin artist said that he would “eventually” propose to the singer while chatting with Thembi during an episode of ‘Keep It 100!’

“I feel like, you know, it’s something that’s gon’ happen. You know, the whole baby stuff is not planned, you know, so it’s just like, I kind of don’t want to plan that either — I mean, I gotta plan that. But you know, life just happened. But I feel like we just have to move at our own pace at this point,” he said in April.

We wish the former couple well and hope they can continue to co-parent their adorable son peacefully.