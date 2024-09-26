Halle Bailey Hits The Gym With Baby Halo And Reveals Why She’s No Longer Vegan 

Getty

Singer and actress Halle Bailey isn’t letting motherhood keep her from attaining her fitness goals. The mother of one recently shared an image of herself and her baby boy halo chilling in the gym and twinning, rocking matching bandanas.

“Me & my bodyguard ♥️,” she captioned the photo.

Bailey also shared the status of her vegan journey with fans, stating that she’s no longer strictly vegan. The Little Mermaid actress has been vegan for 13 years.

“When I was pregnant, I [just] started craving meat and I was vegan for 13 years up until then”, Halle revealed. “Honestly I was just like well, I’m just going to give my body what it wants right now because I’m doing a really hard job of growing a human and I also wanted to make sure Halo is getting the proper nutrients and things he needed,” Bailey, 24, explained.

She also added that although she now eats meat, she hasn’t completely done away with vegan meals and still enjoys them on a regular basis.

“I still love vegan food. I [still] eat it mostly all the time. If I have an inkling or a craving for chicken or something, I’ll eat it. But I don’t eat a lot of meat, but it’s like if I want it, I’m going to have it,” she said.

The singer’s sister, Chloe Bailey, also revealed that she’s no longer entirely vegan. Earlier this year, she confessed that she broke an 11-year streak and started eating chicken. Chloe shared with fans she’s noticed positive effects of eating chicken on her body.

“What I have noticed is that my body has been getting more toned. And I haven’t even been working out crazy like I usually do, and I feel like it’s just been toning me,” she said.