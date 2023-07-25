EXCLUSIVE: How Halle Bailey Got Cast As The New Ariel In Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’

There’s no question how magical Halle Bailey’s performance as Ariel in Disney’s The Little Mermaid was for both original fans of the under-the-sea princess and a new generation of young fans alike.

Now, with The Little Mermaid available for digital download via Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment today, the creators are giving a peek behind the scenes at just how they knew Halle Bailey was absolutely their new Ariel – the minute she sang her first note.

Halle told ESSENCE firsthand what an honor it was to have the opportunity to portray the beloved character for a new generation of mini-princesses.

“It feels so amazing to be able to be a representation for this new generation, for this big film that we’ve all known and loved for a very long time,” Bailey told us. “Ariel has meant the world to me since I was 5 years old, so getting to reimagine her with the color of my skin is so beautiful, and I’m just grateful to be in this position.”

The Little Mermaid available for digital download via Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment starting today, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on September 19, 2023.