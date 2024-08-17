Halle Bailey Takes Her Son, Halo, To His First Concert

Halle Bailey

Singer and new mom, Halle Bailey is enjoying motherhood and all of its heartfelt moments. The 24-year-old actress took her son Halo to his first concert, to see Bruno Mars.

“Took my baby to his first concert tonight to see bruno mars 💙,” Halle wrote in a caption on Instagram. The caption was under a heart-tugging photo of herself and Halo in matching denim outfits—Halo had on a denim jacket, white t-shirt and jeans, while the singer wore a denim corset-style top and jeans. Their hairstyles coordinated too as Halle wore her hair in jumbo braids while Halo had the cutest cornrows.

Chloe Bailey, Halo’s auntie, also hopped into the comments to show her sister and nephew some love.

“He’s MINE 🤣😭😭😭😍 i miss you both so much,” Chloe commented.

This is The Little Mermaid actress’ first child, and she had him with her boyfriend and YouTuber DDG.

The parents are enamored with their little one and often express the joy parenting him brings them. The couple, who kept the pregnancy private until they were ready to share the news of birth, also kept Halo’s images out of the public eye for some time. They decided to show baby Halo’s pictures for the first time in July during a family trip in Italy.

Around the same time, Halo’s pictures became public, the rapper and protective father addressed hateful comments people online were making about their son.

“I know my son is handsome. I know I have a very beautiful, smart, intelligent son, and I’m very proud of him. He’s going to be the future.”

Bailey has discussed how much joy motherhood brings her and how this journey is almost a muse for her creative pursuits.

She told The Associated Press, “I have never felt more creatively inspired in my whole life. This is such a beautiful time for me because I am truly venturing into my womanhood. I feel like a woman now after having a baby.”

We look forward to seeing more cute moments between baby Halo and his mommy!