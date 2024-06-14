After 11 Years, Chloe Bailey Is No Longer Vegan: 'I Consume Chicken Now'

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Chloe Bailey, 25, announced to her TikTok fans that after eleven years, she’s back to eating meat. The singer has been open about her vegan journey over the years, so this came as a surprise to fans.

Bailey spilled the beans during a livestream. “You want to know my confession? My confession is that recently, I have begun consuming chicken.”

She continued, “And let me tell you something. Yes, after 11 years — I’m dead a– serious. I’m not joking. After 11 years of being vegan, I consume chicken now.”

While the artist is enjoying poultry again, she made it clear that that’s where she draws the line. She presently does not consume dairy products or red meat.

“I am still allergic to egg whites, and I don’t consume dairy, and honestly, it’s been really good,’ she told her fans. “I don’t eat anything else, but I’ve just been dibbling with some chicken.”

The “Have Mercy” singer also said the transition back to meat has been working out well for her. She added that aside from mild stomach cramps the first time she ate meat, she’s been fine. And she’s seen positive changes in her physical appearance.

“What I have noticed is that my body has been getting more toned. And I haven’t even been working out crazy like I usually do, and I feel like it’s just been toning me,” she continued.

Bailey added that it’s “Because I’m consuming less carbs to be full.”

If you recall, Bailey was distraught last year when she mistakenly ate a beef burger because a hotel she was staying at sent her the wrong order. That may have jinxed her vegan run because now she consuming meat. In terms of how Bailey went vegan to begin with, her mother planted the seed after deciding to be a vegetarian.

“Eggs and dairy never sat well with me and I never really liked cheese, so it was easy to let go,” she said in 2017. “When we moved to L.A., it really became easy. So many vegan restaurants and vegan aisles in the grocery store are like heaven for us!”