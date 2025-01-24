Getty

Actress Meagan Good is thriving in this season of her life. During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, promoting the final season of Harlem, the actress explained why this is one of the happiest seasons of her life. Her current partner, Jonathan Majors was one of many reasons. When asked about her relationship with the former actor, Good said, “It’s amazing.”

“I can’t stop smiling because God is just so interesting,” she said. I would have never anticipated what may seem like the craziest season outwards to people being the most peaceful, freeing, joyful, fun, adventurous, self-discovery, and all those things for me. And so, I’m just in a place of peace and complete thankfulness,” she added.

Good and Majors got engaged in November 2024 after becoming public as an item in May 2023. The couple began dating during a tumultuous time for Majors as he was in the middle of a domestic assault trial with his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. The actor was sentenced in April 2024 and avoided jail time but was ordered to complete a counseling program and attend 52 weeks of in-person domestic abuser’s intervention. As part of his sentencing, Majors was also required to continue routine mental health therapy sessions.

During a recent interview with the Breakfast Club, Good said that despite Major’s legal battles, she didn’t feel overwhelmed.

“I was talking to God and I knew I was exactly where I was supposed to be. I’ve learned along the way that not only will things not always make sense to me, but sometimes they won’t make sense to other people — and that’s okay,” she said. “As long as you are in alignment with God and you’re trusting the path that you’re on, that’s it. And the more that I’ve done that, the happier I’ve been. I don’t know when I’ve been this happy before. I think I might have been a kid when I was this happy before.”

Good was previously married to DeVon Franklin, but they split after 9 years of marriage. Franklin filed for divorce in December 2021 and they finalized their split in June 2022.

“As crazy as, not even just this last year, the last few years have been for me, this is the happiest I’ve been in a long time. And it’s pretty wonderful,” said Good to AP news on January 22. “I’m just thankful for the journey and I’m thankful to be loved.”