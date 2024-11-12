FIRST LOOK: ‘Harlem’ Season 3 Returns With New Faces And Bigger Twists

Angie (Shoniqua Shandai), Quinn (Grace Byers), Camille (Meagan Good) and Tye (Jerrie Johnson) in HARLEM S3 Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

Just when the winter begins to settle in, Harlem is bringing the heat back—Camille, Tye, Quinn, and Angie are returning to our screens. The Prime Video favorite is set to make its highly anticipated comeback for Season 3 on January 23, promising more drama, laughs, and life-changing decisions for our favorite Harlem foursome.

The second season’s cliffhanger left everyone wondering what’s next, and this year promises even more twists as the women navigate new stages of their often-tumultuous lives. Now, they’re ready to prioritize themselves and face new beginnings. Expect mother-daughter dynamics, romantic complications, and career crossroads like never before.

And the excitement doesn’t end there—Season Three introduces fresh faces sure to stir things up. In addition to Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai, Jerrie Johnson, and Tyler Lepley, Kofi Siriboe joins the cast as Seth, a charming MLB player who quickly catches one of the ladies’ attention. Meanwhile, Logan Browning steps in as Portia, Ian’s old flame, whose return to Harlem shakes up more than just memories. Gail Bean and Robin Givens also make appearances, with Bean playing Eva, a driven venture capitalist working alongside Tye, and Givens portraying her formidable mother.

From the creative mind of Tracy Oliver, Harlem continues to showcase the complexities of Black womanhood with humor and heart, making it a standout comedy that captures the beauty and grit of life in New York City. Produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Universal Television, the new season reaffirms the show’s place as a beacon of vibrant storytelling—one that’s back just in time to bring warmth to the winter. So, mark your calendars and prepare for a New York minute filled with style, surprises, and sisterhood.

Here’s some First Look photos for the upcoming third season of Harlem.

The cast of ‘Harlem.’

Logan Browning and Tyler Lepley. Logan Browning and Tyler Lepley. in HARLEM S3 Photo Credit: Emily V. Aragones/Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

Tyler Lepley and Meagan Good. Ian (Tyler Lepley) and Camille (Meagan Good) in HARLEM S3 Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

Grace Byers and Kofi Siriboe. Quinn (Grace Byers) and Seth (Kofi Siriboe) in HARLEM S3 Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

Gail Bean and Jerrie Johnson. Eva (Gail Bean) and Tye (Jerrie Johnson) in HARLEM S3 Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC