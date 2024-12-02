Eddie Murphy’s Son And Martin Lawrence’s Daughter Are Engaged! 

Jasmin Lawrence/Instagram

Two of our favorite comedian’s kids are getting hitched! Eddie Murphy’s son, Eric Murphy, and Martin Lawrence’s daughter, Jasmine Lawrence, are officially engaged. The couple shared the news on social media via a reel with Eric Benét’s “Spend My Life with You” playing in the background.

“1.27.2024

We’re engaged!! God truly blessed us with a love that feels like destiny. We couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter ❤️❤️,” Jasmine wrote in her Instagram caption.

The caption concluded, “Special thank you to everyone who made this moment so beautiful!!”

In the video, Jasmine walks hand in hand with Eric into a room immersed in sparkling candles and rose bouquets. Eric then got on one knee to propose and brought out a box holding the engagement ring. “It’s beautiful. Oh my gosh,” Jasmine responded before excitedly responding “yes” to the proposal.

It’s unclear when the eldest children of the comedy legends began dating, but they launched their romance softly in June 2021 via a birthday post on Instagram.

“Happy birthday, my love! I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side,” she wrote. “Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories! I love you so much!! 🖤” Jasmine wrote for Eric’s birthday.

Eric also reciprocated the energy when Jasmine’s birthday came around a few months later.

“Head over heels in LOVE with YOU @jasmin_lawrence ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #myotherhalf#equallyyoked#iloveyou”

While we don’t know when they began dating, In 2022, Jasmine did share some juicy details on how she met her husband-to-be.

“It wasn’t even our dads, and they’ve done two movies together; they’re friends,” she told InTouch Weekly, revealing that her uncle hooked her up with Eric.

“We became really good friends because we bonded on a lot of things,” she said of Eric. “And over time, it just, you know, became more.”

This is a full circle moment, considering Jasmine caught the bouquet at Bria Murphy’s wedding back in 2022, and now it’s her turn.

Eric is Eddie’s son with Paulette McNeely, and Jasmine is Martin’s daughter with former beauty queen Patricia Southall. This wedding will be nothing short of epic and one for the culture. Congratulations to the beautiful couple!