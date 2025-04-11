Supermodel Aweng Chuol Approves Of This Year’s Hottest Haircut

River Callaway/WWD via Getty Images

It’s official: this year’s hottest haircut is now supermodel approved. From Taylor Russell’s gamine look to a sideburn-heavy cut on Jodie Turner-Smith, pixie cuts have long been trending among Hollywood actresses. But this week, South Sudanese model Aweng Chuol attended the 2025 Fashion Trust Awards in a spiked pixie, giving this season’s most popular style an edge.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 08: Aweng Chuol attends the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025 at The Lot at Formosa on April 08, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

On the red carpet, she debuted a finger-raked, gelled hairstyle—paired with a muddy Oude Waag dress and reflective earrings—executed by hairstylist Shayz Enrique. While most of her hair was pushed upwards, slicked strands presented natural curves at the front, which framed her face. Using Rihanna’s Fenty Hair, Enrique’s gel-tipped fingers (try: The Gelly Type Strong Hold Gel) gave Chuol’s pixie a firm structure without sacrificing her natural, lived-in look.

But it’s not the first time she’s gone short. At last year’s CFDA Awards, Chuol wore a razored wet look while a tight bowl cut at a Marc Jacobs party back in February was more smooth and even. Now, she’s returning to her natural hair length, showing sculptural volume and chic versatility we may not have expected from a pixie cut.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 08: Aweng Chuol arrives at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025 at The Lot at Formosa on April 08, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

To complete the look, makeup artist Matthew Fishman used MAC’s new Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation for a dreamy, yet rugged beauty moment. Caviar lip liner defined her glazed angelic lips, while lashes and a dark waterline enhanced her smokey copper eyeshadow. With pixie cuts turning out to be this season’s hottest look, one thing’s for sure: Aweng Chuol approves.