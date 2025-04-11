Ciara Stuns At The Fashion Trust U.S. Awards In Dundas

Getty Images

To attend the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards earlier this week, Ciara donned an ensemble fit for the occasion. The singer and songwriter has been going viral recently for her buzzy and sensual single “Ectasy.” Her latest red carpet appearance is aligned since the track is a bit risque.

She arrived at the prestigious evening hosted by Keke Palmer in Dundas. The Fashion Trust U.S. awarded designers such as Nana Kwame Adusei of his namesake label and Rachel Scott of Diotima. Kwame Adusei won this year’s Sustainability Award. While Scott won the ready-to-wear award. According to WWD, she will receive a grant and access to a Google mentorship program created in partnership with FTUS.

The ensemble consisted of what appeared to be a jumpsuit designed to be a bit transparent. The detailing on the jumpsuit was tasteful. Posititoned expertly on top of her jumpsuit, the singer wore a lengthy black blazer–this option for outerwear added a hint of office core to her look. For accessories, Ciara kept it pretty minimal: she donned an oversized silver cross necklace with an enlarged chain. A few metallic bracelets and gem-encrusted rings were also worn to evoke a bit of a texture play.

A few weeks back in Los Angeles, Ciara was spotted wearing an oversized black leather jacket, black leggings and oversized black boots. This outfit showcases how versatile the singer’s wardrobe is. Prior this appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, she donned a stunning gown by DSquared2 from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2025 runway show. The cascading gown featured golden sequins throughout and eloquent feathered sleeves. Whether dressed up or down, Ciara is always evoking regality. Her latest style moment at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards backs up this claim.