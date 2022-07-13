Martin Lawrence’s Daughter, Who’s Dating Eddie Murphy’s Son, Caught Bouquet At Bria Murphy’s Wedding

If the belief about catching the bouquet at weddings has any truth to it, then Jasmin Lawrence, the daughter of Martin Lawrence, may be getting married soon. She is dating Eric Murphy–Eddie Murphy’s son–and recently caught the bouquet at his sister Bria’s wedding.

The new bride continued the tradition of throwing the bouquet at her reception, and her brother Eric was elated that his girlfriend caught the bouquet. The 33-year old didn’t hold back from expressing it in a celebratory Instagram post.

“I am overwhelmed with joy celebrating my sister Bria, and her husband Michael’s wedding. I am so extremely happy for you both! Yesterday was such a beautiful day!! Special shout out to Jas for catching the bouquet 💐👀😉❤️ Also, thank you all so much for all of the birthday wishes today. MUCH LOVE 💛🖤,” he wrote.

Bria, 32, married 36-year old actor Michael Xavier in California on Saturday in front of 250 guests. She stunned guests in a gown designed by Netta BenShabu, and her father, Eddie Murphy, walked her down the aisle.

As for Jasmin and Eric, the two made their relationship public in June 2021.

They’ve been going strong since, and their fathers seem to have given them a subtle nod of approval. In a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Martin joked that he would try to get Eddie to pay for Jasmin and Eric’s wedding if and when the time comes. He also shared that he and the comedy legend don’t discuss their kids’ relationship.

“We haven’t talked about it,” Lawrence said regarding conversations with Murphy. “We kind of just stay out of their business and let them do their own thing, and respect their thing.”

Whether Jasmin and Eric are up next and do end up exchanging vows, Black love is in the air and it’s beautiful to see.