Eddie And Nicole Murphy’s Eldest Child, Bria, Is A Married Woman Now

Jemal Countess/WireImage for Dark And Lovely

The Murphy kids are grown, grown, folks.

Eddie and ex-wife Nicole Murphy’s eldest child, Bria, said “I do” this weekend, marrying actor Michael Xavier on Saturday (July 10). The proud parents were on hand to celebrate their daughter’s nuptials, defying any signs of aging as they smiled for the camera.

According to PEOPLE, who had the exclusive, the couple wed in a private ceremony with a guest list of over 250 people. Back in December, Nicole shared the news on Instagram that she and Xavier were engaged, writing, “My heart, my best friend, my forever. I love you, always.”

As we shared, the Murphy kids are quite grown now. Where did the time go?! In addition to Bria getting married, her brother Myles has a daughter named Evie, born in 2019. Their daughter Bella was featured alongside her father in Coming 2 America in 2021. And Eddie’s first child, son Eric from a previous relationship, has made headlines for his super cute relationship with Martin Lawrence’s daughter Jasmin.

But today, the focus in on Bria, who’s made a name for herself as an artist and model, and now, will do great things as a wife. Check out photos of the newlywed from over the years below.