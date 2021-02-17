A Family Affair: Eddie Murphy and His Kids Through the Years

Instagram

As far as Black Hollywood royalty goes, it’s no secret that Eddie Murphy is king of the box office and his receipts reign supreme. To celebrate his upcoming Coming 2 America sequel, Murphy graces two of the three new special covers of ESSENCE’s March/April 2021 issue—and for one of them, he’s posing alongside his daughter, fellow actress and co-star Bella Murphy.

Sharing the spotlight with his family is nothing new for Murphy, 59, who has been regularly photographed over the years at movie premieres and on red carpets with his very large brood.

Murphy is a father of 10 and his children’s ages range from 2 to 31. His oldest are sons Eric Murphy, 31, whom he had with Paulette McNeely, and Christian, 30, whom he shares with Tamara Hood. Murphy shares five children with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell (formerly Murphy)—daughters Bria Murphy, 31, Shayne Murphy 26, Zola Murphy, 21, and Bella Murphy, 19, and son Miles Murphy, 28.

Murphy also shares a 13-year-old daughter named Angel Iris Murphy with former Spice Girls bandmember and TV personality Melanie “Mel B.” Brown. His youngest children, welcomed with fiancé Paige Butcher, are son Max Charles Murphy (named after his late uncle, Murphy’s brother Charlie Murphy), 2, and daughter Izzy Murphy, 4.

Take a look back at Murphy and his children over the years.