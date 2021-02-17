A Family Affair: Eddie Murphy and His Kids Through the Years

As far as Black Hollywood royalty goes, it’s no secret that Eddie Murphy is king of the box office and his receipts reign supreme. To celebrate his upcoming Coming 2 America sequel, Murphy graces two of the three new special covers of ESSENCE’s March/April 2021 issue—and for one of them, he’s posing alongside his daughter, fellow actress and co-star Bella Murphy.
Sharing the spotlight with his family is nothing new for Murphy, 59, who has been regularly photographed over the years at movie premieres and on red carpets with his very large brood.
Murphy is a father of 10 and his children’s ages range from 2 to 31. His oldest are sons Eric Murphy, 31, whom he had with Paulette McNeely, and Christian, 30, whom he shares with Tamara Hood. Murphy shares five children with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell (formerly Murphy)—daughters Bria Murphy, 31, Shayne Murphy 26, Zola Murphy, 21, and Bella Murphy, 19, and son Miles Murphy, 28.
Murphy also shares a 13-year-old daughter named Angel Iris Murphy with former Spice Girls bandmember and TV personality Melanie “Mel B.” Brown. His youngest children, welcomed with fiancé Paige Butcher, are son Max Charles Murphy (named after his late uncle, Murphy’s brother Charlie Murphy), 2, and daughter Izzy Murphy, 4.
Take a look back at Murphy and his children over the years.
Eddie and Bella Murphy Cover ESSENCE 2021
Father-daughter duo and Coming 2 America stars Eddie Murphy and Bella Murphy cover ESSENCE Magazine’s March/April 2021 issue.
(Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
Eddie Murphy arrives at the premiere of Nutty Professor II with his family (From L-R): son Myles, Eddie, ex wife Nicole, daughter Shane, daughter Bria, in July 2000.
LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP via Getty Images
Shane Murphy, Nicole Mitchell Murphy, Eddie Murphy, Miles Murphy and Bria Murphy at The Nutty Professor Los Angeles Benefit Premiere in 1996.
Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Eddie Murphy and his ex wife Nicole with their children Miles, Shane and Brea at the premiere of I Spy at the Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, Ca. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2002.
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images.
Eddie Murphy with ex wife Nicole Mitchell and children Miles, Zola Ivy, Bria and Shayne arrive at the Daddy Day Care premiere in May 2003.
(Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Shayne Murphy, Bria Murphy, Myles Murphy, Christian Murphy, Bella Murphy, Eddie Murphy, Zola Murphy and Eric Murphy arrive at the premiere of DreamWorks Animation’s Shrek Forever After at Gibson Amphitheatre on May 16, 2010 in Universal City, California.
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)
Eddie Murphy arrives at the premiere of Nutty Professor II with his family (From L-R): son Myles, Eddie, wife Nicole, daughter Shane, daughter Bria, in Universal City, in July 2000.
Photo by LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP via Getty Images
Eddie Murphy with his brothers Vernon Lynch and Charlie Murphy and their families pose as Eddie is honored with a Hollywood Walk Of Fame star in June 1996.
Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
(L-R) Zola Murphy, Bria Murphy, Eddie Murphy, Shayne Murphy and Bella Murphy attend the debut gallery opening of Bria Murphy’s “Subconscious” at Los Angeles Contemporary Exhibitions on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Actor Eddie Murphy, his ex wife Nicole and their children Brea (left), Shane, and Miles (right) arrive at the premiere of The Haunted Mansion held on November 23, 2003 at the El Capitan Theater, in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
(L – R) Bria Murphy, Shayne, Nicole Murphy, and Eddie Murphy attend SoftSheen-Carson Dark and Lovely Announces Model Bria Murphy As NEW Global Brand Ambassador at Juliet Supper Club on January 18, 2011 in New York City.
(Photo by Bennett Raglin/WireImage for Dark And Lovely)
(Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)
Eddie Murphy, holding his daughter Bella, attends the Los Angeles premiere of the animated fantasy motion picture Shrek 2 in 2004.
(Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)
In 2017, everyone posed together at Zola Murphy’s birthday party.
Instagram
(Photo by Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic)
It was the holiday photo heard around the world. In 2018, Bria Murphy broke the internet after sharing this photo of her dad, seen posing with all ten of his children at once for the holidays.
Instagram
Holiday memories with his oldest children in 2018.
Instagram
Eddie Murphy and Bria Murphy attend the Eddie Murphy X ARTUS Gallery Exhibition Opening Night at East Angel Gallery on February 20, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)
In 2019, Bria Murphy shared this photograph of her with her dad to wish him a happy Father’s Day.