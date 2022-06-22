Martin Lawrence Explains Why He And Eddie Murphy Don’t Talk About Their Kids Dating

Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

Two comedians who made the ’90s one of the most epic eras are Martin Lawrence and Eddie Murphy. The stars have more in common than being hilarious and sharing Hollywood screens together though. Their kids are dating one another.

On a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Lawrence joked that his daughter, Jasmin, would give birth to a “comedy super baby” with Murphy’s son Eric. That’s if they see kids in their future.

Lawrence even went on to joke that he’d get Murphy to pay for the wedding if that time comes. In case you don’t know, traditionally, the bride’s family is supposed to pay for the wedding.

But all jokes aside, Lawrence and Murphy aren’t nosy dads. They give their kids the space to date in peace.

“We haven’t talked about it,” Lawrence said regarding conversations with Murphy. “We kind of just stay out of their business and let them do their own thing, and respect their thing.”

Jasmin and Eric announced they were dating in June 2021, and about a year later, they’re still doing this love thing.

In January, Eric wished his love a happy birthday in the most heartfelt message via Instagram.

“Happy Birthday, Beautiful! Thank you for being such a blessing in my life. I am so fortunate to experience your unconditional love,” he wrote. “I pray that God blesses you abundantly as you enter your 26th year. You have made my life better than I ever thought it could be. You embody everything I ever prayed for in a significant other. Keep shining your bright light on the world. I am so incredibly proud of you. Thank you for being the best girlfriend of all time!”