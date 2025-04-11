Photo Credit: PgLang

Today, Kendrick Lamar debuted the video for “Luther,” his soulful collaboration with SZA off the chart-topping GNX. Directed by Karena Evans, the visual captures a quiet intensity, following both artists through intimate moments with their respective partners. Shot with Evans’ signature restraint and elegance, the video evokes a tender realism that complements the song’s nostalgic groove.

Set to a sample of Luther Vandross and Cheryl Lynn’s 1982 rendition of Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s “If This World Were Mine,” the track leans into themes of longing, devotion, and emotional memory. That original version closes the video, anchoring the modern meditation in a timeless love story.

“Luther” arrives as GNX makes history—becoming the first rap album of 2025 to sell over one million units in the U.S. Following Lamar’s acclaimed Super Bowl Halftime Show and his recent feature on Playboi Carti’s “GOOD CREDIT,” the momentum continues to build ahead of his joint “Grand National” tour with SZA.

SZA, meanwhile, recently showed a softer side on Sesame Street, performing the sweet and empowering “Be Kind to Me, Be Kind to You” alongside Elmo and friends. From stadium stages to children’s classrooms, both artists are showcasing range—and resonance.

The “Grand National” tour kicks off April 19 in Minneapolis and will wrap June 18 in Washington, D.C., promising fans an unforgettable pairing of two of this generation’s most defining voices.

Watch the video for “Luther” below:

Article continues after video.