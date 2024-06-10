‘Stop The Rumors, I’m Healthy As Hell!’: Martin Lawrence Addresses Health Concerns After Bad Boys Premiere

Getty

Martin Lawrence, the 59-year-old actor and star of the Bad Boys: Ride or Die movie, is setting the record straight about his health, as there have been recent concerns among his fans. On June 4th, Lawrence appeared on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning, reassuring his fans that he’s healthy and doing just fine after a recent video clip of him from the Los Angeles premiere of Bad Boys: Ride or Die circulated, creating concern. In the now-viral video, Lawrence and Will Smith are on a bus, cheerfully interacting with fans on the red carpet, and people noticed that Lawrence appears less energetic than his costar.

Also, Smith took it upon himself to hold his hand and guide him to the crowd. Another video clip emerged, showcasing the disengaged actor during a sit-down interview.

“Now Martin…” host Ebro Darden said. “Everybody’s talking [about] you on the balcony waving at people, [you’re] looking around, where you’re looking around? People took it like something was wrong with your health.”

“I was like, oh, this is rock concert stuff,” Lawrence joked, referring to the large crowd. What the hell is going on? [This is] for a movie?”

Darden continued to ask Lawrence about his health and the public’s concerns about it. “I’m fine. I’m in God’s hands,” Lawrence confirmed. I’m blessed. You know, I’m glad to be waking up every day. I’m all good. There is no need for people to be concerned.”

“I’m healthy as hell. Stop the rumors!” he exclaimed, seemingly excited about the film and his upcoming comedy tour.

Lawrence and Smith have been close since the early 1990s, and their bond deepened when they played Miami detectives Marcus Bennett and Mike Lowrey in the Bad Boys movies, which date back to 1995. We look forward to witnessing Lawrence remain healthy, happy, and peaceful.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is in theaters now.