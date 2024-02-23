HomeBlack Celeb Couples

Porsha Williams And Simon Guobadia Divorcing After A Year Of Marriage: Their Relationship Timeline

Following a month of dating, the two got engaged and married in 2021. Williams is now pulling the plug on the union after 15 months.
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

And just like that, it’s over for Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia.

In an exclusive obtained by PEOPLE, the reality TV personality filed for divorce from the businessman after a little over one year of marriage. The news came after they obtained court documents filed by the star.

It also comes as there have been stories spreading online about Guobadia’s past, with bank and credit card fraud connected to his early years in the country in the late ’80s and early ’90s. Guoboadia seemingly responded to the resurfaced information with a photo of himself smiling along with the caption, “I dey kampe, no shaky.” In Nigerian pidgin, that basically means one is fine and nothing can shake them.

That said, a source told the publication that the split is “unrelated to recent allegations involving Simon’s past” and is an “ongoing matter.”

The couple, who recently looked head over heels in love as they celebrated their one-year anniversary last November, wed in 2022 with both an elaborate native ceremony and an even bigger traditional white wedding.

This breakup seems abrupt, but one never knows what people are really dealing with behind the scenes. Get the deets on their road to this point in our relationship timeline.

