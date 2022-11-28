8 Stunning Celebrity Couples Who Attended Porsha Williams’ Wedding

Porsha Williams married Simon Guobadia over the weekend, and images from her wedding swarmed social media timelines. Alongside picturesque images of the bride and groom, we also saw glam pics of celebrity guests garner thousands of comments and likes.

Porsha, 41, and Simon, 57, had two wedding ceremonies–one was a traditional Nigerian wedding on Nov 25. The other was a traditional white wedding, which took place the following day. According to The Knot, having two weddings is common in Nigerian culture. During the traditional ceremony, the couple and guests usually wear vibrant native wear and coral beads, which you can see the Guobadias wearing in their pictures. The ceremony presents the opportunity for the engaged couple’s family to meet one another and approve the union.

For day two of their nuptials, which consisted of the white wedding ceremony, the memo for guests seemed to be a black affair. Celebs like Kandi Burruss, Nene Leakes, Toya Johnson, and many others showed up with their partners wearing their best Black gowns and tuxedos. Below are a few images of couples who showed up and left their mark. Cheers to celebrating old and new Black love.

Nene Leakes and Nyonisela Sioh

Toya Johnson and Robert Rushing

Da Brat and Judy Dupart

Monique and Melvin Rodriguez

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker

Monique and Chris Samuels

Monyetta Shaw-Carter and Heath Carter

Yandi Smith-Harris and Mendeecees Harris