Porsha Williams, Simon Guobadia And Their Blended Family Are Living It Up On Vacation In Hawaii

Porsha Williams, who goes by her married name of Guobadia these days, and her family, have kicked off the summer right. They’re having an enviable time in Waikiki, Hawaii.

“The Guobadia’s 1st Chief Luau Roast,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to the Djaba Family #Family1st”

A luau roast is a traditional Hawaiian feast where a roasted pig is the main attraction. The pig is often cooked all day or overnight in an imu, an underground oven full of hot coals and lava rocks. Porsha’s daughter Pilar as well as husband Simon Guobadia’s daughter Ximena from a previous relationship, were present on the vacay (and it seems so was Ximena’s mother). They wore cream and purple coordinated Hawaiian attire and were all smiles in the family photo Porsha posted.

The TV personality put up another post on her Instagram page, which had a selfie of just herself and Simon.

“Are we still considered Newly weds ?!” ❤️🌺😆” she asked in the caption. “I say yes Simon says naw lol Married Since Nov 25th & 26th.”

Her husbae had something to say about the debate, commenting on her post, “In my heart, I’ve been married to you [a] very long time😂😂.”



Simon also shared some sweet photos from the fun being had during the getaway.

The Guobadias are already becoming known for their family vacations. They’ve been on a few big ones. Most recently, in April, they went to Costa Rica for Pilar’s 4th birthday.

“A Costa Rica Birthday Fit for a Princess [PJ],” Porsha captioned a video of the festivities. “The Guobadias know how to have a good time! Fireworks at the house, family obstacle course, cookout, and lots of love. We love you so much whittle munchkin!”

Simon and Porsha got married in November in a lavish two-part wedding. They had a traditional Nigerian ceremony and celebration the first day, followed by a white wedding. Although their relationship got off to a controversial start seeing as Simon was previously married to a fellow cast mate of Porsha’s on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Falynn Pina (she was, specifically a “friend of the show”), they seem to be coasting through married life now.

During a recent interview with Essence, she gave us an update on how married life is going.

“Our married life is beautiful because we have an outstanding balance. We want to see each other smile every single day. I want him to feel fulfilled in his marriage; I want him to be pleased. We both put in the same effort,” she says.

“We also communicate well. It’s like having a best friend. It’s nothing that I go through that we can’t talk about together. The love is on the next level, and having such a great foundation and a support system to step back out here in the world.”

Cheers to love and more lush family vacations!