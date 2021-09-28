Porsha Williams Bucks Tradition, Buys Her Fiancé An Engagement Ring

Prince Williams/WireImage

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams is so head over heels in love with fiancé Simon Guobadia that she decided to forgo traditional engagement protocol and buy him his own fancy engagement ring.

While hanging out with BFF and RHOA regular Shamea Morton and her husband Gerald Mwangi (whose birthday they were all celebrating), video was captured of Simon trying on a beautiful band and Porsha handing over her American Express card at the Tiffany & Co. shop in Las Vegas to pay for it. After telling the associate “Whatever he wants!” she got emotional, tearing up on camera.

“I said yes and so did he !!!” she shared with her followers in a caption for one of the clips. “Yes we both are professing our love and reminded every time we look down at our left hand that thus [sic] is a promise and love that will last a lifetime !! We will be husband and wife and I can’t freaking wait! Love you Pooh!!”

This grand display follows the couple’s recent travels to Benin City, Nigeria, where Simon is from, and where she met his family, including his mother. Things are clearly as serious as they can get between these two.

Porsha and Simon first went public with their relationship at the same time that they announced their engagement, which was back in May. Porsha, then showing off her own beautiful ring, understood that people would think she was moving too fast, but made it clear that she was happier than ever.

“Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love,” she wrote at the time. “I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.”

Positivity is what the couple moved in and asked for as they shared their big news, especially with people bringing up his ex, former RHOA personality Falynn Guobadia. At the time, they were not yet officially divorced.

“I’d like to seize this opportunity to thank every well wisher of Porsha and I, whether via phone, text or DM. You affirm my believe that finding love is possible for everyone who genuinely seeks one,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “Getting married again was never a question in my mind, but when. Did not expect to be blessed with a mate so soon. The interesting thing about life is that it is an individual journey. Porsha and I, with the support of our loved ones have chosen to travel together as one and spread love and positivity to our community which is in desperate need of positive and healthy images of the best versions of ourselves. We travel this road not lightly considering we have being [sic] in relationships that have thought [sic] us to want and do better for ourselves. I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other’s boxes, and then some. We have done the individual work to sustain a healthy relationship, and I stand next to her, proud that we found each other. What we have is what we wish every single one of you out there – happiness. So when I asked…she said yes. That is ALL that mattered. Thank you again for your love and support. Truly appreciated 🙏🏾 #lovewins”

Now the couple are looking forward to saying “I do,” which according to Porsha, will happen in 2022.