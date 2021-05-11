Porsha Williams Announces Engagement To Simon Guobadia, Ex-Husband Of ‘RHOA’ Castmate: ‘We Are Crazy In Love’

Porsha Williams has announced that she’s engaged — to the ex-husband of her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star.

Speculation as to the nature of her relationship with Simon Guobadia began on Mother’s Day, after the two were photographed celebrating the occasion together — with Williams’s former fiancé Dennis McKinley. In the pictures, Williams had her hand to the chest of Guobadia, and the hand was adorned with a huge engagement ring that fans pointed out was not her ring from McKinley. An a short Boomerang, all three parties were seen clinking glasses together to mark the occasion, which one might have assumed was the Mother’s Day holiday, until McKinley commented on the picture with, “Congrats P! Cheers to your next chapter! Happy Mother’s Day.”

By Monday morning, the chatter became more frenzied after Williams was asked on her Dish Nation show to speak on the photos. She didn’t deny that she was “in love” but wouldn’t clarify what was going on.

“I will say this. I am happy. I am in love with my new love and I’m excited about it. God is good. My family is amazing, they support me,” she said. “I will dish on it a little bit later…I know you want tea to sip upon. I will have that for you.”

By late Monday night, she did indeed to decide to spill it. She confirmed that she and Guobadia were in love, getting married, and that their romance was a whirlwind one.

“Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love. I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest,” she wrote on Instagram. “I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.”

She also said that they weren’t together through sordid means. Less than a month ago, her RHOA Season 13 cast mate, friend to the show Falynn Guobadia, announced that she and Simon had called it quits. It’s interesting to note that she said they were together for two years while in his own split announcement, he said they were only together a year and a half. Whatever the actual dates, Williams says she didn’t start dating Guobadia until he was fully divorced from Falynn.

“For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them,” she wrote. “Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives.”

“Simon and Dennis are committed to being respectful and supportive of my happiness in this situation, as well as being the best co-parents they can be to baby PJ. Two black men stepping up and being amazing people-let’s praise them!!!!” she added. “It’s truly a beautiful moment in my life & we cannot wait to spend the rest of our lives together. xoxo P #LoveWins”

Guobadia also thanked those who were choosing to be positive about their relationship news, sharing a post in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

“I’d like to seize this opportunity to thank every well wisher of Porsha and I, whether via phone, text or DM. You affirm my believe that finding love is possible for everyone who genuinely seeks one,” he wrote on Instagram. “Getting married again was never a question in my mind, but when. Did not expect to be blessed with a mate so soon. The interesting thing about life is that it is an individual journey. Porsha and I, with the support of our loved ones have chosen to travel together as one and spread love and positivity to our community which is in desperate need of positive and healthy images of the best versions of ourselves. We travel this road not lightly considering we have being [sic] in relationships that have thought [sic] us to want and do better for ourselves. I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other’s boxes, and then some. We have done the individual work to sustain a healthy relationship, and I stand next to her, proud that we found each other. What we have is what we wish every single one of you out there – happiness. So when I asked…she said yes. That is ALL that mattered. Thank you again for your love and support. Truly appreciated 🙏🏾 #lovewins”

And with that, congratulations are in order! Williams was previously engaged to McKinley off and on from 2018 to 2020. They share daughter Pilar Jhena together. She was also previously married to former NFL player Kordell Stewart from 2011 to 2013. He appeared with her during her debut on RHOA in Season 5. As mentioned, Guobadia was married to Falynn Goubadia from 2019 to 2021. She had three children from a previous relationship while he had four of his own, but they shared none together.

