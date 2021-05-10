Mother’s Day celebrations for Black women in the industry ran the gamut of creativity. Some received pricey gifts, others were the recipients of sweet brunches and lunches, and a few marked the occasion with family at home. And then there was Marjorie Harvey, who received a room full of flowers and designer heels from husband Steve Harvey that clearly took her breath away:
We also enjoyed seeing Nicole Ari Parker look beautiful in white as she showed off the artwork she received from hubby Boris Kodjoe. It was a piece created by Bisa Butler, the talented artist behind our quilted May/June cover (pick it up now!).
There were a lot of beautiful observances of the holiday from our favorites. Check out a few more of those memorable moments below.
01
LeToya Luckett
How beautiful is this photo shoot featuring LeToya Luckett, her mother, and her kids Gianna and Tysun? The three generations looked lovely in white.
LUIS MARTINEZ/Instagram
02
Ayesha Curry
The mom, wife and entrepreneur had quite the celebration thanks to a lunch (or dinner) put on by husband Steph Curry that included her family. She was all smiles, and stylish if we might add (hey boots!).
@ayeshacurry/Instagram
03
Toni Braxton
Remember when Toni Braxton’s boys were little? Not so much anymore. The Grammy winner posted up with her big boys for a lovely Mother’s Day photo.
@tonibraxton/Instagram
04
Ciara
Ciara enjoyed her Mother’s Day with family and friend Vanessa Bryant at Disney World. The happiest place on earth is the best place to be on Mother’s Day.
@ciara/Instagram
05
Cardi B
Another Birkin lover, Cardi B received a crocodile orange Birkin, as well as a room full of bouquets of flowers, from husband Offset.
@offsetryn/Instagram
06
Crystal Renay Smith
Ne-Yo’s wife, who is expecting their third child together (and his fifth), was given not only a Birkin bag, which is nice if you like that type of thing, but also a huge arrangement of red roses for every day she had been pregnant.
@itscrystalsmith/Instagram
07
Halle Berry
Halle shared a never-before-seen image of herself while pregnant, glowing on the beach, to mark the special day and the beauty of motherhood.
08
Lauren London
The beauty snapped a photo with her sons, Kameron and Kross, all smiles (we’re so glad to see) on the holiday.
@laurenlondon/Instagram
09
Gabrielle Union
The actress had her relaxing bubble bath delightfully interrupted by her daughter, Kaavia.