

Disable DS:

is_singular( 'article' ): 1

Article video enabled.

jwplayer :

brightcove :

youtube :

has_no_video_inline: 1

has_video_meta:

Article has no inline video. Maybe insert in the mid

p_count embed_count gallery_count splitter: 3, 0, 9,

mid: 6

Place within the gallery.

Mother’s Day celebrations for Black women in the industry ran the gamut of creativity. Some received pricey gifts, others were the recipients of sweet brunches and lunches, and a few marked the occasion with family at home. And then there was Marjorie Harvey, who received a room full of flowers and designer heels from husband Steve Harvey that clearly took her breath away:

@marjorie_harvey/Instagram

We also enjoyed seeing Nicole Ari Parker look beautiful in white as she showed off the artwork she received from hubby Boris Kodjoe. It was a piece created by Bisa Butler, the talented artist behind our quilted May/June cover (pick it up now!).

@nicoleariparker/Instagram

There were a lot of beautiful observances of the holiday from our favorites. Check out a few more of those memorable moments below.