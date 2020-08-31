You might know Porsha Williams for her glamorous persona, witty comebacks and fun-loving antics on Real Housewives Of Atlanta. But when it comes to calling out the racial injustice that plagues the Black community, our sis means business.

Since the horrific deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor at the hands of police, Williams has been on the front lines seeking justice and has been put in pretty dangerous situations while doing so. Just last week, the reality star was one of six people arrested in Louisville during a protest seeking justice for Breonna Taylor. Before that, she also arrested during a sit-in outside of the home of Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who has yet to bring charges against the officers who murdered Taylor. She’s also documented being tear-gassed at marches.

Williams says while it was a tough decision leaving her Atlanta home to protest in Kentucky, she felt putting boots on the ground was the best way to help make a difference. “I have a one-year-old daughter and could potentially be putting myself at risk to be intimidated or harmed by the police,” she shares in a new ELLE interview. “Same with my mother. She has been staying with us during the pandemic. The risk of COVID-19 and her being older and at risk, bringing that back home was definitely something I was concerned about.”

The reality star, who marched with her grandfather, civil rights activist Hosea Williams, says the fight is worth is so that “my daughter and other young people can have a better future.”

She continued: “{When my daughter looks back at this] I hope she is inspired. That’s the most I can ask. I also hope that she is standing in a different world and she is not afraid because of a broken taillight or falling asleep in her car or afraid to make mistakes because those mistakes won’t be a death sentence. I want for her to activate her voice and be outspoken and know I love her very much.”

Keeping fighting the good fight and making us proud, Ms. Williams!