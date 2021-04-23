Facebook

Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Falynn Guobadia, a friend to the show who has appeared with her husband Simon on the series, announced this week that the couple are divorcing.

In separate Instagram posts shared to their accounts, the couple shared that they were calling it quits and asked for privacy for their sake and that of their children.

After two years of marriage and 5 years of friendship, Simon and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways,” she wrote. “We are deeply thankful for the impact we have made in each other’s lives, as well as the bonds formed with each other’s children. This mutual decision was not made lightly, and despite our current willingness to be transparent, we only ask our friends and supporters to be respectful of our privacy as our family gets through this very difficult period.”

“I would like to say thank you to all of my supporters who have shown a great deal of love to our family,” the 31-year-old added. “You all do not go unnoticed.”

In his own message, a brief one, Simon wrote a similar message but looked at the amount of time they were together differently.

“After a year and a half together, Falynn and I have made the mutual decision to end our marriage,” the 56-year-old businessman and producer wrote. “Despite our willingness to be transparent, we respectfully ask for privacy at this time. Thank you.”

There were questions as to whether or not the couple was still together after they unfollowed each other on Instagram (there are no photos of them on each other’s accounts currently), and after another RHOA cast mate, LaToya Ali, alleged on Twitter in late March that the couple had gone their separate ways.

But the couple had appeared in Season 13 of the show as a happy pair. They even mentioned the idea of renewing their vows. Back in January, he gushed over his bride on Instagram saying calling her his best friend and soulmate. He said at the time that they are far from perfect, but “I just want the world to know I adore her and got nothing but love for her for life.”

The couple wed on June 14, 2019 after they started dating in 2016. She has three children from a previous relationship, and he has four of his own.

We doubt the show had any impact on the couple’s decision to call it quits, but there have been quite a few people who joined the show married (or wed while on the show) and ended up divorcing their spouses. See a few for yourself.

Loading the player…

01 Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida’s marriage began in 2009. Viewers watched it come to an end on the series, with the divorce being finalized in 2017. The couple share two sons. Ben Rose/WireImage 02 Porsha Williams and Kordell Stewart Porsha Williams joined Season 5 of the show in 2012 with husband Kordell Stewart, whom she wed in 2011. Their divorce was finalized in 2013. Instagram 03 Kenya Moore and Marc Daly Kenya Moore married Marc Daly away from cameras in 2017. The couple welcomed their daughter, Brooklyn, a year later. But their marital struggles played out on the series, and they split in 2019. They’ve been off and on since, with Daly announcing in January that they wouldn’t be reconciling. Moses Robinson/WireImage 04 Cynthia Bailey and Peter Thomas After tying the knot on the show in 2010, Cynthia Bailey and Peter Thomas officially divorced in 2017. She remarried, saying “I do” to Mike Hill in 2020. Santiago Felipe/Getty Images 05 NeNe and Gregg Leakes NeNe Leakes and longtime husband Gregg Leakes were married in 1997 and share a son. They went through their ups and downs, ending their marriage in 2011. The good news is, they reunited and remarried in 2013, which was documented in the spinoff, I Dream of NeNe. Wilford Harewood/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images 06 DeShawn and Eric Snow DeShawn Snow was an original housewife in 2008, only taking part in Season 1. She was married to NBA player Eric Snow and they shared three kids. The couple tied the knot in 1998, but divorced in 2010, which was after she exited the series. Moses Robinson/WireImage 07 Lisa Wu and Ed Hartwell Then Lisa Wu-Hartwell, the TV personality was married to Ed(gerton) Hartwell. The couple said “I do” in 2006 and shared a son, but ended things in 2011. Prince Williams/Getty Images