Falynn Guobadia Found Out About Estranged Husband’s Engagement To Porsha Williams When The Internet Did: ‘It Hurt’

While the news of Simon and Falynn Guoabadia’s decision to end their marriage in April was surprising to Real Housewives of Atlanta fans, it quickly turned into a major controversy shocking viewers and non-viewers alike once Simon moved on quickly with Falynn’s co-star Porsha Williams. Soon after the news spread in May that the new couple got engaged after a month of dating, Falynn avoided going low. Instead, she chose to thank people for their concern and support, saying she was focusing on her family.

Now that some time has passed though, she has decided to finally share her true feelings about her estranged husband’s decision to abruptly file for divorce in January, his new engagement and whether or not she blames Porsha for the end of her marriage.

“I found out at the same time as everyone else,” she said of the engagement revelation during an interview on the YouTube show Up and Adam! “I did not know.”

“I remember receiving a phone call around 8 a.m. that morning when everything started making headlines and someone said to me, ‘Simon and Porsha, they’re engaged. They’re engaged!’ I remember arguing with them and I specifically said, ‘No, my husband is a lot of things, but he would never do that to me. That is just not who he is.'”

She didn’t believe the rumors until both Porsha and Simon took to Instagram and confirmed it. When asked what it was like to find out that news with the world, Falynn was clearly emotional.

“Everyone has their own way to deal with pain and my husband is hurting just as much as I am. But this…this took the cake,” she said. “It hurt. That’s the best way I can describe it. I was in pain.”

What made it especially hurtful was the fact that Porsha had been in her home thanks to RHOA. She swam in in her pool. Falynn’s kids knew her, and out of nowhere, she was set to take her place. Nevertheless, when asked if she blames Porsha for her marriage coming to an end, she said no.

“No one has that power over my life, my husband’s life and our marriage. No,” she said. “Simon and I were the ones who were married to one another. We’re the ones who created a family together and built a life with one another. I blame the both of us. He is to blame, I am to blame and that is all. Not saying it was right, not saying it was wrong, but no. No one has that power besides Simon and I.”

She also didn’t blame the show, though she believes that after they were on it, things changed in their relationship.

“I don’t think it was the show’s fault or anything. We weren’t even on there like that for the show to be the ruin of our marriage,” she said. “But I don’t know, it seems as though other things were going on that I didn’t necessarily know about. I’m still kind of lost on that part. I don’t necessarily have the answers.”

What she does blame though is the issues she acknowledges that they had for some time. They had some glaring differences. Aside from the obvious age difference, Simon traveled a lot, while she barely could stand flying. He would give her gifts to show his love, but she was more interested in quality time. Still, they were problems that the two were working on. Falynn claims they were in couple’s counseling and had a productive phone conversation about things the night before she found out he filed for divorce from her through her attorney. She isn’t clear to this day on what prompted his decision, but feels like he just gave up on their relationship.

“We were working on our marriage and we went back and forth, back and forth. I think I said it before in an interview that we were going through our sh-t,” she said. “I didn’t think we were on the verge of getting divorced.”

The hardest part of it all for her though, is the idea that the blended family they had of her three sons and his children, which she was a stay-at-home mom for, was being taken away.

“They were mine. And to go from one night them being mine and being their mommy and now I’m just not like it never happened,” she said, breaking into tears.

Despite the pain she says she feels, Falynn continues to go high and remains hopeful.

“I’m a firm believer that everything happens for a reason and my knight and shining armor is out there,” she said. “Hopefully he’ll come in due time when I’m healed and ready. But I don’t care. I love Simon unconditionally and I just want him to be happy.”

In the meantime, she’s working on herself and keeping it together for her boys.

“I have to be positive because my children depend on it.”