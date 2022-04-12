Prince Williams/Wireimage

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Porsha Williams has officially been immersed into Nigerian culture thanks to her husband-to-be Simon Guobadia. The entrepreneur gave Willams a Nigerian name, which she revealed on Instagram.

“Let me introduce you all to Eseosa (God’s Gift)!” she wrote (the name is often spelled Esosa in the Edo culture). “Thank you to my husband-to-be who gave me this new name while in Lagos Nigeria! He had been trying to think of the right name for me for many months. However, it wasn’t until we were in his homeland that he looked at me after hearing the name Eseosa, and said that is your name! That is the name I shall call my future wife – God’s Gift. I thank God daily for this beautiful life and humbled to be able to live in peace & love everyday [sic]. Love you Baby”

The caption was underneath a stunning video of the bride-to-be wearing a gorgeous dress made by Nigerian fashion designer Matopeda. The TV personality and author recently took an 11-hour flight to surprise her bae in Lagos. She shared videos of her and Guobadia hanging out at a beach house on the Atlantic Ocean, in the club, and while out for dinner.

Williams also went fabric shopping for the outfits she’ll be wearing to her native law and custom, also known as a native wedding. In Nigerian culture, both families hold a ceremony that is comprised of their customs, which could be anything from exchanging gifts to paying a bride price.

We love to see Williams happy and glowing and look forward to the wedding!