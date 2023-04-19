Porsha Williams And Her Blended Family Celebrated Pilar’s 4th Birthday With A Getaway To Costa Rica

Porsha Williams‘ daughter Pilar McKinley didn’t celebrate her fourth birthday with a simple pizza party like some kids. To mark her new age, she had a small, very special gathering with family in the stunning Costa Rica.

“🌴⭐️A Costa Rica Birthday Fit for a Princess @pilarjhena !!!” her mom wrote in the caption for a video of all the fun had in the Central American country. “The Guobadia’s know how to have a good time! Fireworks at the house, family obstacle course, cookout and lots of love ❤️🙏🏾 We love you so much whittle munchkin!! 🇨🇷 #PuraVida #MiniMe #ThisIs4 #FamilyFunPack”

The video reel captures moments of Porsha’s bonus daughter picking her up and spinning her around, birthday girl Pilar getting ready to hit her pinata, and the kids having fun on a water slide.

In a subsequent post, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a series of images and videos. One of the images is a candid family photo.

“Creating beautiful memories ❤️🎈 #Family1st #TheGuobadias 🇨🇷🌴 *Oh yeah and yes my wig slid right off under water 😂🥵,” she captioned the image.

Simon and Porsha got married in November 2022 and had multiple celebrations, including a lavish Nigerian wedding. They both bring children from previous relationships to the marriage. Simon has five children from two previous marriages, while Porsha has Pilar with her ex, Dennis McKinley.

Porsha and Simon had a controversial start to their relationship, which they went public with in the summer of 2021. They allegedly began dating shortly after Simon split from his ex wife, Falynn Pina, who was also a cast member for a short time on Real Housewives of Atlanta. One month after dating, they got engaged. However, fans questioned the timeline of their relationship and accused The Pampered by Porsha star of dating the entrepreneur before he was legally divorced and available.

Simon debunked these claims in an Instagram post, offering to pay anyone who could prove those allegations.

“If anyone can show credible receipts that I cheated on my ex-wife between 6/14/2019 (date of marriage) and 1/15/2021 (date of initial divorce filing), I have $50,000 waiting for you,” he wrote in a caption during that time.

Despite all the chatter, the two are seemingly happy and make the blended family thing look like a breeze.