It’s A Family Affair: Eve Celebrates Stepdaughter’s High School Graduation In Barcelona

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Eve is one of the newest moms on the block, but before she had her son Wilde, she was a bonus mom. Her stepdaughter Jagger, who is 18, celebrated her high school graduation from the British School of Barcelona over the weekend and Eve showed up and showered her with love.

“You did it!!!! CONGRATULATIONS @jagggerparis on graduating!!!!

So excited for your #fashion #future,” the star captioned a photo with the newest graduate and husband Maximillion Cooper.

Jagger felt the love as she replied “Love you so much,” in the comment section of the post.

Her dad also joined in on the love fest and celebrated his daughter on social media.

“Congratulations @jagggerparis on your graduation from @britishschoolbarcelona,” he wrote. “We’re very proud of you! Next stop… Milano!”

Eve has four stepchildren in total: Lotus, Cash, Mini and Jagger. They’re all teenagers from Maximillion’s previous marriage.

Adjusting to life as a stepmom wasn’t a breeze, the MC, actress and TV personality told PEOPLE magazine back in 2020.

“In the beginning, when I first met my husband, then-boyfriend, I was like, ‘This is never gonna last because you got four kids! How’s this gonna work?'” she recalled. “But then I met the kids and honestly was like ‘Wow, kids are amazing.'”

She added, “It did take two or three years to adjust, just our relationship with the kids. But I have to say I’m very lucky. I feel very, very lucky that I had my insta-kids — I call them my bonus children.”

After over a decade of being in each other’s lives, her stepkids helped ground her.

Maximilian and Eve married in June 2014 and they gave birth to their first child together in February.