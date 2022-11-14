Porsha Williams Reveals Stunning Engagement Photos

Real Housewives of Atlanta alumni Porsha Williams has finally shared engagement photos of getting engaged to businessman Simon Guobadia over a year ago.

“👑Mr. & Mrs Guobadia loading… Love wins 2022,” she captioned a series of stunning photos. The soon-to-be-wife can be seen wearing a ravishing gold gown and a matching headpiece, while the groom-to-be wears a crisp black suit.

The item met over the summer of 2020 at Simon’s former restaurant during season 13 of Real Housewives of Atlanta. Simon was also friends with her ex-fiance and the father of her three-year-old daughter, Dennis McKinley. At the time, Guobadia was still married to Falynn Pina, his partner of five years.

When Williams got engaged to Guobadia in May 2021, it caused a big stir. She announced her relationship and engagement to him just days after his divorce from Pina had been finalized.

“I know it’s fast, but we are living life each day to its fullest,” she captioned an Instagram post on May 10. She also clarified that she and Falynn were “not friends” and that Simon’s divorce was final. “I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focusing on positive wishes. He makes me so happy, and that is what matters most.”

The following day, Guobadia shared an Instagram post revealing their engagement.

“I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other’s boxes, and then some,” the entrepreneur wrote on Instagram. “Getting married again was never a question in my mind, but when. Did not expect to be blessed with a mate so soon.”

Despite the controversy around their relationship, the couple is seemingly waxing strong and getting ready to walk down the aisle. They also bought a home together in Atlanta over the past year, and Williams shared the house-hunting process on her reality show, Porsha’s Family Matters.

“I’m turning 40, alright? I want to move with Simon because I’m ready to settle down,” she said on the show.

While they haven’t shared an official date for the wedding, Porsha has been sharing little milestones leading up to the wedding with fans. In October, the ‘Pampered by Porsha’ owner shared a post that said she said “yes” to the dress.