Watch The Trailer for Porsha Williams’ RHOA Spinoff, “Porsha’s Family Matters”

Porsha Williams may be done with Real Housewives of Atlanta, but the franchise, nor the fans, are done with her.

Williams assured fans upon her exit announcement that she was far from finished with reality television. Well, as it turns out, she was working on her own dedicated spinoff the whole time.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Family Matters was announced just a few hours ago, and will follow Williams’ salacious, whirlwind romance with RHOA castmate Simon Goubadia.

Fans will recall that Williams broke the internet with her announcement that she was now dating the then soon-to-be-ex-husband of friend to the show Falynn Goubadia, as the couple had only announced their split a few short weeks prior to Posha and Simon’s big Mother’s Day reveal.

Now fans get a closer look at how Williams friends, family, and colleagues reacted to the fast-paced union between Porsha and Simon, as the world gave their two cents on the matter via social media.

“I have single-handedly pulled my family and friends into my personal sh*t,” Williams can be heard saying in the trailer, before revealing to her loved ones that she will be Goubadia’s fourth wife.

“How are you engaged to a married man?” Porsha’s ex Dennis McKinley’s mother wonders to her son.

“This girl got engaged in two weeks!” Porsha’s sister Lauren Williams exclaims.

“The optics don’t look great because people don’t have all the facts,” Porsha acknowledges.

A family trip sets the backdrop for a clash between McKinley and Goubadia, and anguish between Williams and her family members, even culminating in some sort of physical altercation.

Watch the trailer above.