Porsha Williams Guobadia Is Returning To 'The Real Housewives Of Atlanta,' Inks New Deal

Photo credit: Hassan Richardson

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta has been rumored to have a supposed shake-up for its upcoming season. We were surely shook to find out that RHOA veteran Kandi Burruss announced that she wouldn’t be returning for season 16, however even more news is trickling in about the cast of peaches headed to our screens. Today, Bravo announced that fan-favorite Porsha Williams-Guobadia will return to the reality series.

Not only is Williams-Guobadia returning to the show, but she also inked an overall scripted talent deal with NBCUniversal Entertainment, according to a press release. According to the terms of the arrangement, Williams-Guobadia will collaborate solely with NBCUniversal Entertainment on scripted projects, spanning across the company’s broadcast and streaming platforms.

“I’m incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family,” said Williams Guobadia. “I’m looking forward to being back on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ and showing the world my new world!”

The reality star and author spent nine seasons as part of the Atlanta franchise from seasons five through 13, Porsha’s Having a Baby, Porsha’s Family Matters, as well as a season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip alongside Gizelle Bryant and Candace Dillard-Bassett.

Since her departure after season 13, Porsha has since been building out her lifestyle brand, which includes Pampered By Porsha and Go Naked Hair, along with a slew of brand partnerships. With her return, we’re hoping to get more insight into her life since she’s been gone.

The Bravo family is excited to welcome Williams-Guobadia back into the fold, and is excited to see what’s to come in their newfound partnership. “Porsha Williams Guobadia is a multi-hyphenate and we are fortunate to collaborate and tap into her creativity and passion through this partnership,” said Rachel Smith, Executive Vice President of Unscripted Content, Lifestyle and Documentaries, NBCUniversal Entertainment. “Our audience has supported and admired Porsha as she so authentically, hilariously and vulnerably shared her life over the years and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome her back to the NBCU family.”

At the current moment, the RHOA cast is still developing.