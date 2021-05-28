Porsha Williams And Simon Guobadia Have Three Weddings On The Way “And A Funeral For The Haters”

Instagram

Porsha Williams has some extravagant wedding plans to share. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed that she and fiancé Simon Guobadia are already in the wedding planning stage weeks after announcing their engagement. They’re going to have multiple weddings as part of his culture, and an extra one because…why not?

While speaking at her Dish Nation post, when asked, Williams compared her planning process to singer Gwen Stefani’s, as the singer’s fiancé Blake Shelton isn’t really having a hand in coordinating the big day. Williams said Guobadia won’t be helping out with the planning either.

“I think Simon done pulled a page out of Blake’s book. He did say ,’Oh babe, it’s okay. Just do whatever you want it’s your day, I want you to experience it all,'” she said. “So yeah, I think he kind of put it all on me, too. I think I’m feeling Gwen Stefani’s pain here ’cause I’m the one that’s about to be doing all the extravaganza over here. I see what y’all doing over here. I see it!”

When asked if the wedding will have a theme, she said they will just follow Guobadia’s customs. The successful businessman is Nigerian, so a native ceremony is just the beginning.

Loading the player...

“He’s African so we’re going to have a native [inaudible] custom ceremony, a regular wedding, and then we’re going to have another wedding at one of the houses that’s out of the country,” she said.

Porsha shared the clip of her comments on Instagram and captioned the video, “Three wedding [sic] and a funeral for the haters.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by #PorshaWilliams (@porsha4real)

Williams and Guobadia announced their engagement earlier this month after she was spotted flashing a ring next to him during a Mother’s Day celebration she had. While there certainly has been a lot of controversy surrounding the engagement because Guobadia was married to her RHOA co-star Falynn Guobadia since 2019, the star is looking forward to saying “I do.”

“Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love,” she wrote on May 10. “I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.”