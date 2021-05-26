Bridal Bliss: Amira & Kester Went From A Covid Wedding At Home To An Epic Ceremony In A New Jersey Castle

Kesha Lambert

The moment Kester Osaigbovo met Amira on a chilly October night at a pub in 2013, he was “intrigued” with her. He’d come with his friends to the spot so that one of them could meet up with his girlfriend. That girlfriend happened to be a good friend of Amira’s. When she introduced herself to his group, Kester was captivated Amira.

“Her confidence, poise, and smile caught me off guard,” he tells ESSENCE. “I sensed ‘it.’ Something I needed to dive deeper for.”

After mulling over a plan of action, he approached her later, only to end up catching an accidental backhand to the face from her.

“Kester came back up to me and as I turned to face him, I accidentally hit him in the face with my left hand,” she says. “I apologized profusely and then he said, ‘It’s okay. Now you have to dance with me.’ I thought ‘Oooo that was smooth.'” They proceeded to dance together and share that drink. By the end of the night they exchanged numbers, and more than seven years later, they said “I do” in front of family and friends.

But the road to the altar wasn’t an easy one. After a heartfelt proposal during a fifth anniversary trip to the Catskill Mountains, the couple bought a home and started planning to tie the knot on April 23, 2020. By March 1, Amira had her bridal shower and was hopeful that as their big day approached, it would go off without a hitch. But as the days passed in that month, we know that the coronavirus pandemic shut down just about everything, including weddings.

“On March 26, Kester and I finally sat down and had a conversation about our options,” she says. “After speaking with our venue and hearing that they had closed indefinitely, we were left with no choice but to postpone our wedding.”

But the actual date, 4/23, still head great significance to the couple as it neared. It was tied to their favorite Bible verse, Psalm 23:4: “Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.” Also, they’d waited years to have their special day, were unsure of what the future would hold, and felt an even stronger bond as they watched the world in turmoil. So in the midst of the pandemic, they married in the middle of their home with their pastor officiating over Zoom. No one was present but the couple and God, and it was perfect.

“It’s so crazy how much we all plan to get married in front of hundreds of people until we are faced with having no choice but to do it with just us and God,” she says. “That moment made it very clear that in a marriage when things go bad, that’s truly all you will have, just your significant other and God.”

Thankfully though, things would get better, and the couple was able to also have their white wedding in front of all of their loved ones, just as they initially planned, this time on April 15, 2021. But for both parties, the best thing about the big day was getting to see and still have one another.

“The most memorable part of the wedding day for me was finally seeing my wife. That moment was the literal manifestation of our lives for the past year. We are survivors!” he says. “We went through the wedding process while also being first-year homeowners during the COVID-19 pandemic. We did that, and we made it.”

The joy of “making it” can be seen throughout Amira and Kester’s beautiful wedding photos. See the images from their day, which also featured a mini traditional ceremony to honor their Nigerian roots at The Legacy Castle in New Jersey.

VENDOR LIST:

Venue: The Legacy Castle

Photography: Kesha Lambert

Decor & Florals: Daphnee Lauren Events

Bride’s Wedding Dress: Sena Masoud

Bride’s Edo Dress: Sitsofe

Groom’s Tux: Garcon Couture

Bride’s Makeup: Beauty By Bless

Bride’s Hair: Tyras Hair Experience

Bridesmaids’ Makeup: Kayla Strachan Artistry

Bridesmaid’s Dresses: Revelry

Loading the player...

Officiant: Pastor Ryan Faison

DJ: The People’s Addiction

Pyrotechnics: DJ Zimo

Gele Tying: Gele By Delani

Videography: George Street Photo

Floor Wrap Monogram Design: Wedding Linvit

Cake: Palermo’s Bakery

Interested in having your wedding featured in Bridal Bliss? Email us at bridalbliss@essence.com.