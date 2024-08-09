HomeEntertainment

Best New Music This Week: Chlöe, Coco Jones, Latto And More

Today’s list also includes a collaboration between Quavo and Lenny Kravitz, along with a brand new EP from Roc Nation’s Ambré.
Best New Music This Week: Chlöe, Coco Jones, Latto And More
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks–today is a great day in music. There’s some amazing singles, highly-anticipated albums, and unexpected collaborations this week, giving you the perfect soundtrack for the summer season.

Today, Latto releases her third studio album Sugar Honey Iced Tea, which features artists such as Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Young Nudy, and more. Chlöe Bailey also unveils Trouble in Paradise, Quavo and Lenny Kravitz connect for a reimagining of “Fly Away,” titled “FLY,” and Ambré gifts her fans with a new EP, i do this sh*t in my sleep. Our roundup includes songs from Ciara, Coco Jones, Leon Thomas and more.

Take a look at the best new music this week below.

TOPICS: 