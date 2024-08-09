Best New Music This Week: Chlöe, Coco Jones, Latto And More

Happy Friday, folks–today is a great day in music. There’s some amazing singles, highly-anticipated albums, and unexpected collaborations this week, giving you the perfect soundtrack for the summer season.

Today, Latto releases her third studio album Sugar Honey Iced Tea, which features artists such as Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Young Nudy, and more. Chlöe Bailey also unveils Trouble in Paradise, Quavo and Lenny Kravitz connect for a reimagining of “Fly Away,” titled “FLY,” and Ambré gifts her fans with a new EP, i do this sh*t in my sleep. Our roundup includes songs from Ciara, Coco Jones, Leon Thomas and more.

Take a look at the best new music this week below.

Ravyn Lenae – ‘Bird’s Eye’ Today, the R&B singer Ravyn Lenae releases her highly-anticipated project, Bird’s Eye. The 11-track album features Childish Gambino and Ty Dolla $ign–listen to it HERE.





Latto – ‘Sugar Honey Iced Tea’ Latto’s third studio album has finally arrived. The 21-track album features Coco Jones, Young Nudy, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B and more. Stream the project HERE.





Coco Jones – “Almost There” Coco Jones contributes to the Disney brand with the amazing single “Almost There.” Here it HERE.





Ambré – ‘i do this sh*t in my sleep’ The talented New Orleans native Ambré returns with a brand new EP titled i do this sh*t in my sleep. Listen to it HERE.





SAINt JHN – “Circles” SAINt JHN continues with his string of new releases in 2024 with “Circles.” Listen to it HERE.





Larry June – ‘Doing It For Me’ Today, rapper Larry June drops Doing It For Me. Stream the album HERE.





Chlöe – ‘Trouble in Paradise’ The multitalented Chlöe Bailey dropped her sophomore album Trouble in Paradise today via Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia Records. Hear the record HERE.





Leon Thomas – “MUTT” The first single from Thomas’ new album is now available for consumption. Check out “MUTT” HERE.





Asake – ‘Lungu Boy’ Nigerian superstar Asake drops Lungu Boy to the masses, featuring guest appearances from WizKid, Stormzy, Travis Scoot and more. Check it out HERE.





Ciara ft. BossMan Dlow – “Run It Up” After days of teasing the new collaboration on social media, Ciara releases “Run It Up,” featuring Dlow. Check it out HERE.





Benny The Butcher – ‘Summertime Butch’ Just in time for the heat of summer, Benny the Butcher gifts his fans with Summertime Butch. Check it out HERE.



