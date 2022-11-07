2022 CFDA: A Look At Lenny Kravitz’s Best Fashion Moments

Even in 2022, whenever Lenny Kravitz makes his way to social algorithms, it is always because of his effortless candids, flaunting his signature look that’s as smooth as leather. Ahead of one of fashion’s biggest nights, the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, we’re looking at why Kravitz is the recipient of CFDA’s Icon Award.

PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 25: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lenny Kravitz attends the Saint Laurent show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on February 25, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

The Grammy award-winning musician may be a legend for his entertainment contributions, but those in the fashion realm can’t seem to get enough of his eccentric yet nonchalant persona (remember that image of Kravitz wearing a gigantic scarf that had fashion in a chokehold in 2012). Although he wouldn’t label himself as a style guide, the fashion industry has developed a deep admiration for his funky rockstar ensembles. From sitting front row at fashion shows since the 90s to numerous Saint Laurent campaigns, it’s safe to say the multi-hyphenate shows an underlying love for the industry. With patchwork vests, velvet pants, studded jeans, and chest-bearing crop tops, Kravitz has proven his unique eye for an arsenal. With the 21st award, he joins Zendaya, Rihanna, Beyonce, and Pharrel Williams, as fellow recipients — pretty good company to be in.

Scroll ahead to see our favorite looks by Kravitz, and tune into the CFDA Awards tonight.