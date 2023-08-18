Latto And Rakim Come Together To Celebrate Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary

As part of the groundbreaking global music program, Sprite Limelight, the brand is bridging the gap between Hip Hop’s golden age and the new school with the exciting collaboration of rising chart-topper Latto and legendary rap pioneer, Rakim.

Coming together for a 2023 spin on Rakim’s classic “Don’t Sweat the Technique,” Atlanta’s rap queen brings her signature bravado to the nostalgic acoustic bass and thick drumbeat production Hip Hop fans fondly remember.

“No better way to close out the summer of hip-hop’s 50th year than by working with one of the legends, Rakim, on this new version of his classic ‘Don’t Sweat the Technique’ for Sprite’s global music program, Limelight,” said Grammy-nominated rapper Latto.

From 1986’s iconic commercial with hip hop OG Kurtis Blow, to this year’s latest campaign celebrating the genre’s 50th anniversary with living legends and rising stars, Sprite has always and continues to recognize the culture’s current talent while paying homage to past generations.

“Latto flipping “Don’t Sweat the Technique” for 50 Years of Hip-Hop?? That’s the elevation we are celebrating this anniversary and forever,” said hip-hop icon Rakim. “She keeps the spirit but stays cool and makes the story her own. Thanks to Sprite Limelight for making this happen. Down from day one.”

Take a look at Latto and Rakim’s “Technique” below.