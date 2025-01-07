12 Films We Can’t Wait To See In 2025

2025 is here, and the cinematic calendar is brimming with variety, offering something for every moviegoer. From laugh-out-loud comedies and adrenaline-pumping action to heartfelt musicals, this year’s lineup promises to deliver unforgettable stories and performances. As Hollywood continues to push boundaries with innovative storytelling, iconic filmmakers and rising stars are stepping into the spotlight to make their mark.

This year’s slate kicks off with Keke Palmer and SZA’s wild escapades in One of Them Days and the high-octane thrills of Back in Action with Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz. Music lovers can look forward to Questlove’s Sly Lives! and Pharrell Williams’ vibrant Golden, while Captain America: Brave New World is set to deliver the next chapter in Marvel’s superhero saga. Horror enthusiasts will find plenty to love with Sinners and Opus, and fans of musicals won’t want to miss the highly anticipated conclusion of Wicked: For Good.

With an impressive array of talent and storytelling on display, this year is set to be a banner year for the movie industry. Get ready to mark your calendars and immerse yourself in the incredible lineup of films featuring Black talent that will leave you entertained, inspired, and eager for more. Here’s a closer look at what’s coming your way.

‘One Of Them Days’ (January 17) Kick off the new year with laughs and chaos in One of Them Days, hitting theaters January 17. Starring Keke Palmer and Grammy-winning artist SZA in her acting debut, this R-rated buddy comedy follows two best friends navigating a hilariously wild race against time to avoid eviction after a financial mishap. Written by Insecure and Rap Sh!t alum Syreeta Singleton and produced by Issa Rae under her Hoorae banner, the film pairs sharp wit with heartfelt moments. Directed by Lawrence Lamont and featuring a star-studded cast including Lil Rel Howery, Janelle James, and Katt Williams, this movie promises an unforgettable ride.

‘Back in Action’ (January 17) Jamie Foxx takes center stage in Netflix’s Back in Action, an action-comedy arriving January 17. Starring alongside Cameron Diaz in her long-awaited return to acting, Foxx plays a retired CIA agent forced back into the field with his wife when their quiet suburban life is upended. Directed by Seth Gordon, the film delivers a mix of espionage, humor, and adrenaline-pumping stunts. Featuring a stellar supporting cast including Glenn Close, Kyle Chandler, and Andrew Scott, this throwback spy adventure promises big laughs and even bigger action.

‘Sly Lives!’ (February 13) Questlove’s Sly Lives! premieres February 13 on Hulu, offering a profound exploration of the legendary Sly Stone and his groundbreaking band, Sly & the Family Stone. Known for their fusion of pop, soul, and rock, the group’s multi-racial and multi-gender lineup revolutionized music with hits like “Everyday People” and “Dance to the Music.” Subtitled The Burden of Black Genius, the documentary pairs electrifying vintage footage with cultural insights, featuring guests such as Andre 3000, D’Angelo, and Chaka Khan. With Summer of Soul’s Oscar-winning team at the helm, this film promises to spotlight the highs and struggles of a musical pioneer whose influence still resonates.

‘Captain America: Brave New World’ (February 14) Marvel begins 2025 with Captain America: Brave New World, soaring into theaters on February 14. Anthony Mackie takes center stage as Sam Wilson, the new Captain America, navigating a high-stakes conspiracy to protect President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford)—who also happens to be the Red Hulk. Directed by Julius Onah, the action-packed film continues the story from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, with Danny Ramirez returning as Falcon and Shira Haas debuting as a former Black Widow. With a mix of political intrigue, superhero drama, and an iconic cast, this promises to be a thrilling chapter in the MCU.

‘On Becoming a Guinea Fowl’ (March 7) Rungano Nyoni returns with On Becoming a Guinea Fowl, a sharp and darkly comedic drama arriving in U.S. theaters on March 7 via A24. The film follows Shula (Susan Chardy) as she discovers the body of a notorious predator in her village, setting the stage for a biting critique of societal complicity and the stigmas survivors face. With Nyoni’s signature humor and unflinching perspective, the film delivers a powerful commentary on accountability and justice. Premiering to acclaim at Cannes, this co-production between Ireland, the U.K., the U.S., and Zambia is an unforgettable exploration of resilience and reckoning.

‘Opus’ (March 14) A24’s Opus is a haunting exploration of fame, obsession, and second chances. John Malkovich stars as Moretti, a reclusive former pop icon plotting a grand comeback from his desert compound, while Ayo Edebiri plays a journalist documenting his return. Directed by Mark Anthony Green in his feature debut, the film delves into the dark complexities of celebrity and the cult of personality. With an ensemble cast including Amber Midthunder, Juliette Lewis, and Murray Bartlett, and original music by The-Dream and Nile Rodgers, Opus promises an atmospheric and gripping cinematic experience.

‘Sinners’ (April 18) Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan reunite for Sinners, a chilling horror-thriller hitting theaters on April 18. Set in the 1930s Deep South, Jordan plays twin brothers returning to their hometown, only to encounter a sinister and unholy presence. Coogler’s direction brings his signature style and socially conscious edge to this haunting tale, packed with suspense and eerie imagery. With a stellar supporting cast including Hailee Steinfeld and Wunmi Mosaku, Sinnerspromises to be a spine-tingling cinematic experience that redefines the horror genre.

‘Golden’ (May 9) Pharrell Williams and Michel Gondry team up for Golden, a vibrant coming-of-age musical set in 1977, releasing May 9. Inspired by Pharrell’s childhood in Virginia Beach’s Atlantis Apartments, the film blends nostalgia, whimsy, and poignant storytelling. Featuring original songs by Williams and Dear Evan Hansen duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the movie stars an all-star cast, including Kelvin Harrison Jr., Quinta Brunson, Halle Bailey, Brian Tyree Henry, and Missy Elliott. With its mix of heartfelt moments and show-stopping performances, Golden promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience.

‘F1’ (June 27) Damson Idris and Brad Pitt connect in F1, a high-octane drama speeding into theaters on June 27. Directed by Top Gun: Maverick’s Joseph Kosinski, the film follows a retired Formula One champion (Pitt) returning to the track to coach a rising star (Idris). With thrilling racing sequences and a star-studded cast including Kerry Condon and Javier Bardem, F1 captures the intensity of the sport and the bonds forged in competition. Featuring Hans Zimmer’s score and Kosinski’s cinematic expertise, this promises to be a must-watch for racing and drama fans alike.

‘Untitled Kendrick Lamar Comedy’ (July 4) Kendrick Lamar, Trey Parker and Matt Stone join forces for an untitled live-action comedy hitting theaters on July 4, 2025. Co-written by Wonder Showzen co-creator Vernon Chatman, the film promises a bold, boundary-pushing blend of humor and musical flair. Produced by Lamar and his pgLang partner Dave Free alongside the South Park creators, this unique collaboration is already being hailed as one of the funniest and most original scripts Paramount has ever greenlit. With its powerhouse team and Independence Day release, this comedy is set to deliver fireworks both on-screen and at the box office.

‘Michael’ (October 3) Antoine Fuqua directs Michael, the highly anticipated biographical musical drama about the life and legacy of Michael Jackson, set to release on October 3. Jafaar Jackson, MJ’s nephew, stars as Michael, alongside Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Kat Graham as Diana Ross, and Kendrick Sampson as Quincy Jones. The film chronicles Jackson’s rise to global superstardom, offering a deep dive into his artistry, relationships, and complexities. With a star-studded cast and Fuqua’s expert direction, Michael promises to be a powerful tribute to one of music’s most iconic figures.