12 Films We Can’t Wait To See In 2025

From action-packed adventures to spine-chilling horror flicks, here’s a look at the films you won’t want to miss this year.
By Okla Jones ·

2025 is here, and the cinematic calendar is brimming with variety, offering something for every moviegoer. From laugh-out-loud comedies and adrenaline-pumping action to heartfelt musicals, this year’s lineup promises to deliver unforgettable stories and performances. As Hollywood continues to push boundaries with innovative storytelling, iconic filmmakers and rising stars are stepping into the spotlight to make their mark.

This year’s slate kicks off with Keke Palmer and SZA’s wild escapades in One of Them Days and the high-octane thrills of Back in Action with Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz. Music lovers can look forward to Questlove’s Sly Lives! and Pharrell Williams’ vibrant Golden, while Captain America: Brave New World is set to deliver the next chapter in Marvel’s superhero saga. Horror enthusiasts will find plenty to love with Sinners and Opus, and fans of musicals won’t want to miss the highly anticipated conclusion of Wicked: For Good.

With an impressive array of talent and storytelling on display, this year is set to be a banner year for the movie industry. Get ready to mark your calendars and immerse yourself in the incredible lineup of films featuring Black talent that will leave you entertained, inspired, and eager for more. Here’s a closer look at what’s coming your way.

