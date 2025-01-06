Getty

Jamie Foxx attended the 2025 Golden Globe Awards with the perfect dates–his two daughters, Anelise and Corinne. The trio looked stunning, embodying their style while complementing one another at the awards show.

While Foxx, 57, wore an all-black suit with matching black shades, Anelise rocked a black and white suit with her fro. Corinne opted for a strapless black and silver sequin dress with a high split.

The comedian and actor was nominated for best performance in stand-up comedy on television for his Netflix special Jamie Foxx: What Happened Was. The comedy special was released on December 10 and details the 57-year-old’s life-threatening medical emergency, which began in April 2023. The actor revealed during the comedy special that he suffered a brain bleed that led to a stroke.

Foxx isn’t a novice at the Golden Globes–he won Best Performance by an Actor in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture for Ray in 2005. During the same year, the actor was nominated for his roles in Collateral and Redemption: The Stan Tookie Williams Story, almost bagging awards in the supporting role and best performance categories.

It’s a blessing for Foxx to be nominated for another Golden Globe and be healthy enough to attend the award show with his children. At the Golden Globes red carpet, Foxx shared further details about his health scare, stating that the nurse caring for him revealed he had a 5% chance of survival after the stroke. He also sang his daughter’s praises for being by his side during his health challenges.

“I say this all the time, when you dream about what you want to be, you don’t dream about tragedy. You dream the good things, you dream the greatest life in the world. But when tragedy happens, you need somebody there that really loves you.”

During his comedy special, the comedian brought Anelise to play a song and perform with him. He also thanked her for helping save his life by playing her guitar for him when his vitals were dangerously high.

“They said when she was playing, my vitals went down. The nurses at the nurses station were baffled. Like, ‘Wow what did they give him?’ They rushed into the room and she said, ‘Ssh. I got him.’ … Do you know what I found out? That God was in that guitar. That’s my spiritual defibrillator,” he said during the Netflix special.

We’re glad to see the legendary comedian doing well and enjoying life with his family!