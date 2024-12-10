Courtesy Penske Media

The 82nd Golden Globe nominations for 2025 have arrived, showcasing the remarkable achievements of Black talent across film and television. The nominations were announced Monday morning by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut who presented nominees for each of the 27 award categories.

This year, one of the most notable films up for recognition is Nickel Boys, a haunting adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. The film, which has earned a spot in the Best Motion Picture – Drama category, is produced by Orion Pictures and Amazon MGM Studios. It tells a gripping story of injustice, survival, and resilience, resonating deeply in a world still grappling with racial inequality. The film stands alongside Dune: Part Two, starring Zendaya, another major contender in the same category.

Perhaps most notable in the acting categories is Colman Domingo, who received a nomination for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his role in Sing Sing. Domingo, celebrated for his emotive and dynamic work on stage and screen, is now being recognized at a prestigious level, making his mark as one of the few Black men to earn a nomination in this category.

In a historic moment for Black women in film, Cynthia Erivo received a nomination for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her transformative role in Wicked. The powerhouse performer has long captivated audiences with her vocal talents and acting range, and her inclusion in this category is a testament to the new wave of Broadway talent transitioning into Hollywood’s spotlight. Zendaya, who has become a dominant force in the fashion and entertainment industry, also earned a nomination in the same category for her starring role in Challengers, a film also vying for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. Together, these two nominations symbolize the growing presence of Black women in leading roles that continue to redefine Hollywood’s standards.

Zoe Saldana, an industry vet known for her roles in Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy, received her first-ever Golden Globe nomination for her performance in Emilia Pérez. This achievement not only reflects her immense talent but also highlights the importance of long-overdue recognition for established stars who continue to push boundaries in their craft.

On the heels of his decades-long career, Denzel Washington has reached yet another milestone with his 11th Golden Globe nomination. Nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for Gladiator II, Washington is now the most-nominated Black performer in the history of the Golden Globes. This historic nomination reinforces his status as one of the greatest actors of his generation. Gladiator II also earned a nomination in the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category, cementing its place as a box office juggernaut.

The television category also shone a light on Black talent this year. Abbott Elementary, a cultural touchstone created by and starring Quinta Brunson, continues to break records and earn accolades. The show is nominated for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy, and Brunson herself is nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for her portrayal of Janine Teagues. The Bear, which stars Ayo Edibiri, received nominations in the same categories.

Donald Glover, a multifaceted artist whose career spans acting, directing, and music, earned a nomination for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama for his work in Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

In the stand-up comedy category, Jamie Foxx was nominated for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television for his special Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was. Foxx, who has long been known for his comedic genius, once again showcases his ability to connect with audiences, solidifying his legacy in Black entertainment.

These nominations highlight the artistic excellence of Black creators. With history-making milestones and breakthrough performances, Black artists continue to redefine what it means to be a force in Hollywood today.

See below the full list of nominations:

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

THE BRUTALIST (A24)

A COMPLETE UNKNOWN (Searchlight Pictures)

CONCLAVE (Focus Features)

DUNE: PART TWO (Warner Bros. Pictures)

NICKEL BOYS (Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios)

SEPTEMBER 5 (Paramount Pictures)

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

ANORA (NEON)

CHALLENGERS (Amazon MGM Studios)

EMILIA PÉREZ (Netflix)

A REAL PAIN (Searchlight Pictures)

THE SUBSTANCE (MUBI)

WICKED (Universal Pictures)

BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED

FLOW (Sideshow / Janus Films)

INSIDE OUT 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

MEMOIR OF A SNAIL (IFC Films)

MOANA 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

WALLACE & GROMIT: VENGEANCE MOST FOWL (Netflix)

THE WILD ROBOT (Universal Pictures)

CINEMATIC AND BOX OFFICE ACHIEVEMENT

ALIEN: ROMULUS (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE (Warner Bros. Pictures)

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

GLADIATOR II (Paramount Pictures)

INSIDE OUT 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

TWISTERS (Universal Pictures)

WICKED (Universal Pictures)

THE WILD ROBOT (Universal Pictures)

BEST MOTION PICTURE – NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE

ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT (Sideshow / Janus Films) – USA / FRANCE / INDIA

EMILIA PÉREZ (Netflix) – FRANCE

THE GIRL WITH THE NEEDLE (MUBI) – POLAND / SWEDEN / DENMARK

I’M STILL HERE (Sony Pictures Classics) – BRAZIL

THE SEED OF THE SACRED FIG (NEON) – USA / GERMANY

VERMIGLIO (Sideshow / Janus Films) – ITALY

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

PAMELA ANDERSON (THE LAST SHOWGIRL)

ANGELINA JOLIE (MARIA)

NICOLE KIDMAN (BABYGIRL)

TILDA SWINTON (THE ROOM NEXT DOOR)

FERNANDA TORRES (I’M STILL HERE)

KATE WINSLET (LEE)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

ADRIEN BRODY (THE BRUTALIST)

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET (A COMPLETE UNKNOWN)

DANIEL CRAIG (QUEER)

COLMAN DOMINGO (SING SING)

RALPH FIENNES (CONCLAVE)

SEBASTIAN STAN (THE APPRENTICE)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

AMY ADAMS (NIGHTBITCH)

CYNTHIA ERIVO (WICKED)

KARLA SOFÍA GASCÓN (EMILIA PÉREZ)

MIKEY MADISON (ANORA)

DEMI MOORE (THE SUBSTANCE)

ZENDAYA (CHALLENGERS)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

JESSE EISENBERG (A REAL PAIN)

HUGH GRANT (HERETIC)

GABRIEL LABELLE (SATURDAY NIGHT)

JESSE PLEMONS (KINDS OF KINDNESS)

GLEN POWELL (HIT MAN)

SEBASTIAN STAN (A DIFFERENT MAN)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

SELENA GOMEZ (EMILIA PÉREZ)

ARIANA GRANDE (WICKED)

FELICITY JONES (THE BRUTALIST)

MARGARET QUALLEY (THE SUBSTANCE)

ISABELLA ROSSELLINI (CONCLAVE)

ZOE SALDAÑA (EMILIA PÉREZ)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

YURA BORISOV (ANORA)

KIERAN CULKIN (A REAL PAIN)

EDWARD NORTON (A COMPLETE UNKNOWN)

GUY PEARCE (THE BRUTALIST)

JEREMY STRONG (THE APPRENTICE)

DENZEL WASHINGTON (GLADIATOR II)

BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE

JACQUES AUDIARD (EMILIA PÉREZ)

SEAN BAKER (ANORA)

EDWARD BERGER (CONCLAVE)

BRADY CORBET (THE BRUTALIST)

CORALIE FARGEAT (THE SUBSTANCE)

PAYAL KAPADIA (ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT)

BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE

JACQUES AUDIARD (EMILIA PÉREZ)

SEAN BAKER (ANORA)

BRADY CORBET, MONA FASTVOLD (THE BRUTALIST)

JESSE EISENBERG (A REAL PAIN)

CORALIE FARGEAT (THE SUBSTANCE)

PETER STRAUGHAN (CONCLAVE)

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE

VOLKER BERTELMANN (CONCLAVE)

DANIEL BLUMBERG (THE BRUTALIST)

KRIS BOWERS (THE WILD ROBOT)

CLÉMENT DUCOL, CAMILLE (EMILIA PÉREZ)

TRENT REZNOR, ATTICUS ROSS (CHALLENGERS)

HANS ZIMMER (DUNE: PART TWO)

BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE

“BEAUTIFUL THAT WAY” –– THE LAST SHOWGIRL

Music & Lyrics by: Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Zachrisson

“COMPRESS / REPRESS” –– CHALLENGERS

Music & Lyrics by: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino

“EL MAL” –– EMILIA PÉREZ

Music & Lyrics by: Clément Ducol, Camille, Jacques Audiard

“FORBIDDEN ROAD” –– BETTER MAN

Music & Lyrics by: Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, Sacha Skarbek

“KISS THE SKY” –– THE WILD ROBOT

Music & Lyrics by: Delacey, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack, Ali Tamposi

“MI CAMINO” –– EMILIA PÉREZ

Music & Lyrics by: Clément Ducol, Camille

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

THE DAY OF THE JACKAL (PEACOCK)

THE DIPLOMAT (NETFLIX)

MR. & MRS. SMITH (PRIME VIDEO)

SHŌGUN (FX/HULU)

SLOW HORSES (APPLE TV+)

SQUID GAME (NETFLIX)

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY (ABC)

THE BEAR (FX/HULU)

THE GENTLEMEN (NETFLIX)

HACKS (HBO | MAX)

NOBODY WANTS THIS (NETFLIX)

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING (HULU)

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

BABY REINDEER (NETFLIX)

DISCLAIMER (APPLE TV+)

MONSTERS: THE LYLE AND ERIK MENENDEZ STORY (NETFLIX)

THE PENGUIN (HBO | MAX)

RIPLEY (NETFLIX)

TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY (HBO | MAX)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

KATHY BATES (MATLOCK)

EMMA D’ARCY (HOUSE OF THE DRAGON)

MAYA ERSKINE (MR. & MRS. SMITH)

KEIRA KNIGHTLEY (BLACK DOVES)

KERI RUSSELL (THE DIPLOMAT)

ANNA SAWAI (SHŌGUN)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

DONALD GLOVER (MR. & MRS. SMITH)

JAKE GYLLENHAAL (PRESUMED INNOCENT)

GARY OLDMAN (SLOW HORSES)

EDDIE REDMAYNE (THE DAY OF THE JACKAL)

HIROYUKI SANADA (SHŌGUN)

BILLY BOB THORNTON (LANDMAN)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

KRISTEN BELL (NOBODY WANTS THIS)

QUINTA BRUNSON (ABBOTT ELEMENTARY)

AYO EDEBIRI (THE BEAR)

SELENA GOMEZ (ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING)

KATHRYN HAHN (AGATHA ALL ALONG)

JEAN SMART (HACKS)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

ADAM BRODY (NOBODY WANTS THIS)

TED DANSON (A MAN ON THE INSIDE)

STEVE MARTIN (ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING)

JASON SEGEL (SHRINKING)

MARTIN SHORT (ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING)

JEREMY ALLEN WHITE (THE BEAR)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

CATE BLANCHETT (DISCLAIMER)

JODIE FOSTER (TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY)

CRISTIN MILIOTI (THE PENGUIN)

SOFÍA VERGARA (GRISELDA)

NAOMI WATTS (FEUD: CAPOTE VS. THE SWANS)

KATE WINSLET (THE REGIME)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

COLIN FARRELL (THE PENGUIN)

RICHARD GADD (BABY REINDEER)

KEVIN KLINE (DISCLAIMER)

COOPER KOCH (MONSTERS: THE LYLE AND ERIK MENENDEZ STORY)

EWAN MCGREGOR (A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW)

ANDREW SCOTT (RIPLEY)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION

LIZA COLÓN-ZAYAS (THE BEAR)

HANNAH EINBINDER (HACKS)

DAKOTA FANNING (RIPLEY)

JESSICA GUNNING (BABY REINDEER)

ALLISON JANNEY (THE DIPLOMAT)

KALI REIS (TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION



TADANOBU ASANO (SHŌGUN)

JAVIER BARDEM (MONSTERS: THE LYLE AND ERIK MENENDEZ STORY)

HARRISON FORD (SHRINKING)

JACK LOWDEN (SLOW HORSES)

DIEGO LUNA (LA MÁQUINA)

EBON MOSS-BACHRACH (THE BEAR)

BEST PERFORMANCE IN STAND-UP COMEDY ON TELEVISION

JAMIE FOXX (JAMIE FOXX: WHAT HAD HAPPENED WAS)

NIKKI GLASER (NIKKI GLASER: SOMEDAY YOU’LL DIE)

SETH MEYERS (SETH MEYERS: DAD MAN WALKING)

ADAM SANDLER (ADAM SANDLER: LOVE YOU)

ALI WONG (ALI WONG: SINGLE LADY)

RAMY YOUSSEF (RAMY YOUSSEF: MORE FEELINGS)