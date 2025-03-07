It’s the Essies’ Choice Awards!

Making its red-carpet debut, the first-ever Essies’ Choice Award presented by Diet Coke® stole the spotlight at the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards this year. It invited guests to enjoy the moment and take a break–and there’s nothing like a Diet Coke® break.

On the pulse of what matters most, this special award gives our amazing audience the power to vote who they believe is the rising star. Showcased at one of the most anticipated events in Black Hollywood during Oscar week, this award is a people’s pick and highlights what moves them into spaces of joy, power and action. And what better woman to host this event than Kamie Crawford? The second African American to hold the title of 2010 Miss Teen USA, she has worked as a host and co-host for various TV shows, including MTV’s Catfish: The TV Show. She’s also empowering others through her mental health and body positivity advocacy.

Let’s Meet the Nominees!

Best known for her breakout role in Middle of Nowhere, Emayatzy Corinealdi is a versatile actress who brings depth and authenticity to every character she portrays. This Independent Spirit Award nominee can seamlessly navigate between independent films and mainstream projects, like her incredible work on Reasonable Doubt on Hulu.

A Brooklyn native, Dominique Fishback is an accomplished spoken word poet, playwright and actress. She played Billie Rowan on Show Me a Hero, Darlene on The Deuce, and Deborah Johnson in Judas and the Black Messiah. She also penned a groundbreaking one-woman show, SUBVERTED, about the destruction of Black identity in America.

The talented cast of BET Plus’s hit show Sistas brings to life the heartfelt, relatable, and often humorous journey of modern Black women navigating love, friendship, and career. Featuring KJ Smith, Mignon Von, Ebony Obsidian, Crystal Renee Hayslett, and Novi Brown, their authentic portrayals of sisterhood have resonated deeply with audiences, making it a fan-favorite.

And the Winner is….

The cast of Sistas! Together, they shine as a testament to the power of connection and representation on screen. When Kamie announced the winner, these women were tearful and deeply appreciative, it meant so much to them to be honored in this way—especially by their incredible fans. “We will not take it for granted and we will continue to show up,” said KJ Smith.

Check out the video for more from the red carpet and interviews with this amazing ensemble cast—the winners of the first-ever Essies’ Choice Award presented by Diet Coke®.