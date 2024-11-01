We’ll Never Grow Tired Of Cynthia Erivo’s ‘Wicked’ Era

Getty Images

Earlier this week Cynthia Erivo attended the Wall Street Journal Magazine’s Innovator Awards in yet another ensemble dedicated to her Wicked era. The forthcoming film out on November 22 has inspired eloquent and experimental looks, her latest falls under the umbrella of quirky, a look by Erdem. Styled by her longtime stylist Jason Bolden the outfit arrived in a bold green hue and also featured quite a bit of grey.

The Erdem look was straight off of the runway from the house’s Spring/Summer 2025 presentation in London. It was comprised of a silken gown emblazoned with an assortment of gemstones in silver. But, it didn’t end here, the look also featured a grey top with buttons and trousers with pinstripes. In its entirety, the ensemble evoked officecore energy with a hint of black tie. What this outfit does is present the looming question of whether or not one should always opt for gowns when they’re attending elevated evenings. Erivo makes the case for suiting always being appropriate for evening attire beautifully.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Other highlights during Erivo’s Wicked era include the decadent Zac Posen for Gap gown she wore to this year’s CFDA Awards in New York City. The number was exquisite, I was in love with the hemline and how striking the dramatic pleating were towards the bottom of the dress.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Days ago she stunned in a glistening custom Louis Vuitton frock she wore to the Academy Museum Gala. This gown which was created in a light green hue was designed with hundreds of tiny gems throughout.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The outits mentioned above are examples of the ingenuity of Jason Bolden. His ability to create standout style moments for his client allowed her to stay at the forefront of our minds. This was well-needed especially leading up to the release of Wicked (out in theaters on November 22).