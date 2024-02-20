HomeFashion

The Best Street Style From London Fashion Week

Presentations by Ahluwalia, Tolu Coker, Burberry, and more led to stylish guests hitting the bustling London streets.
By Kerane Marcellus ·

Since London Fashion Week’s Fall/Winter 2024 shows have concluded, we are highlighting the best street style looks. The outfits spotted outside of shows like rising brand Tolu Coker and household names Burberry and JW Anderson were vibrant and eclectic. The presentations were equally as impressive. The expansive environment and fusion of subcultures across the pond have pushed London to the forefront of the emerging designer conversation. For instance, shows like Ahluwalia and Di Petsa captivated guests and left an imprint on the week. Showgoers offered expressive fashion moments too.

Model Kai-Isaiah Jamal first popped out in a bright yellow puff top with a pair of chocolate brown puff vinyl pants. To accessorize, they wore a muted yellow shoulder bag with a pair of black loafers with yellow bows adorning them. In another look, they wore an ombre effect sky blue long sleeve tunic dress with a mock neck with an ombre yellow clutch. Image architect and stylist Law Roach wore a red abstract printed coat over a black turtleneck paired with leather boots and a black leather quilted Chanel bag.

On a more toned-down note, another show attendee wore a long fuzzy white coat over sheer white tights paired with white pointed-toe kitten heels while wearing a black bag on her forearm. Another look was a guest in a monochromatic outfit with a turtleneck sweater layered underneath a gray blazer. To add dimension to her look, she wore white lace tights with black leather loafers. Another stylish attendee braved the cold in white jorts with a chocolate brown sweater paired with an artsy necklace.

To see more of these diverse looks of the London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 season, keep scrolling.

