The Best Street Style From London Fashion Week

Getty Images

Since London Fashion Week’s Fall/Winter 2024 shows have concluded, we are highlighting the best street style looks. The outfits spotted outside of shows like rising brand Tolu Coker and household names Burberry and JW Anderson were vibrant and eclectic. The presentations were equally as impressive. The expansive environment and fusion of subcultures across the pond have pushed London to the forefront of the emerging designer conversation. For instance, shows like Ahluwalia and Di Petsa captivated guests and left an imprint on the week. Showgoers offered expressive fashion moments too.

Model Kai-Isaiah Jamal first popped out in a bright yellow puff top with a pair of chocolate brown puff vinyl pants. To accessorize, they wore a muted yellow shoulder bag with a pair of black loafers with yellow bows adorning them. In another look, they wore an ombre effect sky blue long sleeve tunic dress with a mock neck with an ombre yellow clutch. Image architect and stylist Law Roach wore a red abstract printed coat over a black turtleneck paired with leather boots and a black leather quilted Chanel bag.

On a more toned-down note, another show attendee wore a long fuzzy white coat over sheer white tights paired with white pointed-toe kitten heels while wearing a black bag on her forearm. Another look was a guest in a monochromatic outfit with a turtleneck sweater layered underneath a gray blazer. To add dimension to her look, she wore white lace tights with black leather loafers. Another stylish attendee braved the cold in white jorts with a chocolate brown sweater paired with an artsy necklace.

To see more of these diverse looks of the London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 season, keep scrolling.

01 01 London Fashion Week Fall Winter ‘24 Street Style LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 16: A guest wears white coat, black bag outside Edward Crutchley during London Fashion Week February 2024 on February 16, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

02 02 London Fashion Week Fall Winter ‘24 Street Style LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 16: A guest wears grey blazer outside Edward Crutchley during London Fashion Week February 2024 on February 16, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

03 03 London Fashion Week Fall Winter ‘24 Street Style LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 16: A guest wears brown head scarf, white knitted cape, Fendi bucket bag, brown pants & a guest wears head scarf, cuffed denim jacket, jeans, white Alexander Wang bag, white heels outside Bora Aksu during London Fashion Week February 2024 on February 16, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

04 04 London Fashion Week Fall Winter ‘24 Street Style LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 16: A guest wears overall in blue, orange beanie outside Edward Crutchley during London Fashion Week February 2024 on February 16, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

05 05 London Fashion Week Fall Winter ‘24 Street Style LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 17: A guest wears grey coat outside 16Arlington during London Fashion Week February 2024 on February 17, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

06 06 London Fashion Week Fall Winter ‘24 Street Style LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 17: CKTRL & Jayda G outside Ahluwalia during London Fashion Week February 2024 on February 17, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

07 07 London Fashion Week Fall Winter ‘24 Street Style LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 17: A guest wears sequined top, green pants, white Coperni bag outside Roksanda during London Fashion Week February 2024 on February 17, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

08 08 London Fashion Week Fall Winter ‘24 Street Style LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 17: A guest wears red ruffled belted dress outside Roksanda during London Fashion Week February 2024 on February 17, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

09 09 London Fashion Week Fall Winter ‘24 Street Style LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 17: A guest wears yellow ruffled dress, shearling beige jacket, black bag outside Ahluwalia during London Fashion Week February 2024 on February 17, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

10 10 London Fashion Week Fall Winter ‘24 Street Style LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 17: Beka Prance with braids wears yellow black dress, black bag, necklace outside Roksanda during London Fashion Week February 2024 on February 17, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

11 11 London Fashion Week Fall Winter ‘24 Street Style LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 17: Law Roach wears black oversized Chanel bag, red black coat outside Roksanda during London Fashion Week February 2024 on February 17, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

12 12 London Fashion Week Fall Winter ‘24 Street Style LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: A guest wears creme white shirt, pants with print outside Holzweiler during London Fashion Week February 2024 on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

13 13 London Fashion Week Fall Winter ‘24 Street Style LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: A guest wears black over knees boots, bag, coat outside Holzweiler during London Fashion Week February 2024 on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

14 14 London Fashion Week Fall Winter ‘24 Street Style LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: A guest wears white dress, beige bag outside Conner Ives during London Fashion Week February 2024 on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

15 15 London Fashion Week Fall Winter ‘24 Street Style LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: A guest wears black coat, corset, beige skirt, turtleneck outside Eudon Choi during London Fashion Week February 2024 on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

16 16 London Fashion Week Fall Winter ‘24 Street Style LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: Zeena Shah wears blue bows in hair, blue dress, pearl necklace, beige coat, Chanel loafers, tights, blue bag outside Eudon Choi during London Fashion Week February 2024 on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

17 17 London Fashion Week Fall Winter ‘24 Street Style LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: Snake Denton & Iwana Cristal & Adam Rhazali wears white skirt, grey skirt outside Holzweiler during London Fashion Week February 2024 on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

18 18 London Fashion Week Fall Winter ‘24 Street Style LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: A guest wears black puffer jacket outside JW Anderson during London Fashion Week February 2024 on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

19 19 London Fashion Week Fall Winter ‘24 Street Style LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: A guest wears dark denim jacket, grey jeans outside JW Anderson during London Fashion Week February 2024 on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

20 20 London Fashion Week Fall Winter ‘24 Street Style LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: A guest wears black leather jacket, white knit, orange bag, leather pants outside JW Anderson during London Fashion Week February 2024 on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

21 21 London Fashion Week Fall Winter ‘24 Street Style LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: A guest wears red checkered blazer, high waisted skirt, Prada bag, white button shirt outside JW Anderson during London Fashion Week February 2024 on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

22 22 London Fashion Week Fall Winter ‘24 Street Style LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: A guest wears brown jumper, white shorts outside Emilia Wickstead during London Fashion Week February 2024 on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

23 23 London Fashion Week Fall Winter ‘24 Street Style LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: A guest wears greyy off shoulder dress, shorts outside Emilia Wickstead during London Fashion Week February 2024 on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

24 24 London Fashion Week Fall Winter ‘24 Street Style LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: A guest wears grey outside JW Anderson during London Fashion Week February 2024 on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)